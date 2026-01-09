Marques Houston Announces “It’s All Because of You Experience” 2026 Tour With Tamar Braxton, Sammie & Day26

R&B singer and actor Marques Houston has officially announced his headlining 2026 tour, the “It’s All Because of You Experience.” Named after his 2005 gold-certified hit single, the tour marks a major return to the stage for the veteran performer, following a series of successful international appearances and his 2024 album release.

The tour is produced as a career-spanning retrospective, designed to celebrate Houston’s three-decade legacy in the industry. Joining him for the duration of the tour are multi-platinum R&B stars Tamar Braxton & Sammie along with the celebrated vocal group Day26.

Fans can expect a high-energy setlist featuring:

The IMx/Immature Era: Revisitng classic group hits that launched his career.

Solo Discography: Performance of signature tracks from albums like MH and the gold-certified Naked.

New Material: Live debuts of songs from his latest 2024 album, The Best Worst Year Ever, and his brand-new 2026 single, “Only Me.”

The tour officially launches this spring, with the first major date confirmed for Southern California.