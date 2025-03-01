Melanie Fiona Announces “Say Yes” EP Along With Upcoming Tour

R&B star Melanie Fiona is set to make her much anticipated return with the new project “Say Yes”. The EP will release on April 4th, 2025 and marks Fiona’s first major project since “The MF Life” in 2012.

The “Say Yes” EP features a collection of deeply personal and sonically rich songs that explore themes of love, vulnerability, and self-discovery. Fans have already gotten a taste of what’s to come with the release of “Say Yes,” “I Choose You,” and “Mona Lisa Smile”.

Fiona has also announced her upcoming North America Tour to coincide with the release of the project. The trek will kick off April 27th, 2025 and take her across 15 cities, including stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more.