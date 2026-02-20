Moonchild Releases New Album “Waves” With Guests Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, PJ Morton & More

Grammy-nominated trio Moonchild has officially released their highly anticipated sixth studio album, Waves, via ONErpm. Written, arranged, and produced entirely by members Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, the 14-track project marks an emotional evolution for the group. Moving beyond their established neo-soul roots, the album explores themes of grief, healing, and the strength found in radical acceptance, refining a signature sound that sits at the intersection of R&B, jazz, and modern soul.

The project is bolstered by an expansive roster of high-profile collaborators, signaling the trio’s deep-rooted influence within the creative community. Featured artists include Jill Scott, Lalah Hathaway, Robert Glasper, PJ Morton, and Rapsody, alongside contributions from D Smoke, Chris Dave, and Rae Khalil. This collaborative depth was teased through a strategic series of singles, including the PJ Morton-assisted “Fear (Hey Friend)” and “Up From Here” featuring Robert Glasper, each designed to map the album’s narrative of perseverance and emotional boundaries.

To celebrate the launch, Moonchild is set to make their national daytime television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show on February 26, where they will perform the single “Ride The Wave.” The appearance precedes a major 30-date U.S. headlining tour kicking off March 5 in Houston, Texas. The tour will hit major markets including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, blending new material from Waves with fan favorites from the band’s decade-long catalog.

With Waves, Moonchild continues to transition from underground favorites to mainstream mainstays, maintaining their hallmark artistic integrity while reaching their largest audience to date. Full tour routing and ticket information are now available via the band’s official website.