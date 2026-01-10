Moonchild Releases New Single “Up From Here” Featuring Robert Glasper & D. Smoke

Grammy-nominated trio Moonchild, consisting of members Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk, has released their latest single, “Up From Here.” The track features contributions from Grammy-winning pianist and producer Robert Glasper and Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke.

The single is currently available on all major streaming platforms via ONErpm, with a visualizer scheduled for release in the near future.

“Up From Here” centers on a mantra-like refrain that explores the emotional state following significant loss or exhaustion. According to the group, the song is a meditation on the intersection of grief, fearlessness, and surrender.

“‘Up From Here’ is a song about the strange mix of grief, sadness, fearlessness, and surrender that comes with being at your lowest low,” stated Amber Navran. “Knowing you’re strong enough to make it through the worst times, and knowing that it can only be up from here.”

D Smoke, who contributes an introspective verse to the track, described the song as “a celebration of hardship, knowing that it provides the perspective necessary to appreciate the beautiful.”

The single serves as a precursor to Moonchild’s sixth studio album, WAVES, which is set for release on February 20, 2026. The project was written, arranged, and produced entirely by the trio.

WAVES explores themes of healing and self-worth, featuring a collaborative roster of guest artists. Previously released tracks from the album include: “Strong” / “For Yourself” (featuring Lalah Hathaway, Chris Dave, and Erin Bentlage), “Not Sorry” (featuring Jill Scott and Rapsody) & “Ride The Wave” (featuring Astyn Turr).

In coordination with the album launch, Moonchild will embark on the WAVES headlining tour. The North American circuit is scheduled to begin on March 5, 2026, in Houston, Texas.