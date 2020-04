Coming off the heels of his successful “98th” Tour, Adrian Marcel returns with the brand new single “NoWhere”.

The song is a total groove and has us vibing along the whole time.

This is the first new music he’s given us since he released his latest album “98th” last year. The album featured the hit single “Slow Burn”.

In case you missed it, Marcel also joined us for an interview on a recent episode of our SoulBack R&B Podcast to discuss the creation of that album.