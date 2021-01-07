New Music: Jazmine Sullivan – Girl Like Me (featuring H.E.R.)

Singer Jazmine Sullivan teams up with H.E.R. for the brand new single “Girl Like Me”.

The pair trade verses over a stripped down production and allow their vocals to shine.

The song will be included on Jazmine Sullivan’s upcoming album “Heaux Tales” which will be out January 8th, 2021 via RCA Records. The album is a conceptual project with 14 tracks including seven songs and seven interludes.

Also on “Heaux Tales” are the previously released singles “Pick Up Your Feelings” and “Lost One”. This is Sullivan’s fourth album overall and the first since she released “Reality Show” back in 2015.