The legendary Donell Jones returns with the visual for his latest single “Karma (Payback)”.

The song originally released last year and was included on his most recently released album “100% Free” from 2021. This was his highly anticipated return album and first since “Forever” in 2013.

We thought so much of the song that we had it highly ranked among our list of The Top 70 R&B Songs of 2020.

Also in case you missed it, we recently released our list of the Top 10 Best Donell Jones songs.