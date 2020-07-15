New Video: Netta Brielle – I Don’t Mind

Netta Brielle returns with the new single and video for “I Don’t Mind”.

The song is filled with lush melodies and sensual vocals. For the visual, Netta keeps things local in her native Oakland to bring the viewer into her world.

Most recently, the singer released the “An EP by Netta” project last year. Since then, she has also put out the new single “Wifey at Home” as well as a video for her song “Hell Yea (Bay 2 LA)”.

Also in case you missed it, check out our recent interview with Netta Brielle which we conducted via Instagram Live. We discussed her journey through the music industry so far, her albums, and much more.