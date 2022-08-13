New Video: Stokley – Cafe (featuring Wale)

Legendary singer Stokley Williams has just unveiled the visual for his latest single “Cafe” featuring rapper Wale.

The song was included on Mint Condition lead singer’s latest album “Sankofa”. “Cafe” was produced and written by Stokley along with songwriting duo Shakespeare!

The song also recently debuted as the #1 most added record on Adult R&B Radio. The visaul for “Cafe” was directed by Josh Sikkema, the video showcases the beauty of black women, a narrative Stokley has always championed.

“Sankofa” released last year in 2021 and included the hit singles “She”, “Vibrant” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Cascade” featuring The Bonfyre and “Woman” featuring KiDi.