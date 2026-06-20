Producer Alissia Teams Up With Anderson .Paak For New Single “Can’t Get Enough”

Producer and multi-instrumentalist ALISSIA has officially released her new single, “Can’t Get Enough,” featuring a collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak. The track serves as the second official single from ALISSIA’s highly anticipated debut album, which is set for release via Capitol Records.

“Can’t Get Enough” is a groove-heavy blend of funk, soul, and nostalgic textures. The record originally debuted as part of the K-POPS! soundtrack before gaining independent momentum and evolving into its current single release. The song’s rollout is accompanied by a vibrant, Studio 54-inspired music video, which was directed by Anderson .Paak and features creative direction from ALISSIA.

ALISSIA, a five-time GRAMMY®-nominated creative force, noted that the collaboration was a central part of her upcoming project.

“‘Can’t Get Enough’ is joyful, a little nostalgic, and built around that universal feeling of losing yourself in music,” ALISSIA stated. “It also feels like a natural extension of the world I’m building with my forthcoming album. Releasing it with Anderson made it even more special because we were able to fully realize that vision together.”

Fresh off a GRAMMY® nomination for Producer of the Year, ALISSIA continues to solidify her reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile producers. Her recent work includes collaborations with a diverse array of artists, including Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Kaytranada, Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz, and Coco Jones.

“Can’t Get Enough” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.