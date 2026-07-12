Production Duo The Colleagues Release New Album “Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love” Featuring Slim of 112, Kevin Ross, Case, Raheem DeVaughn & More

Acclaimed production duo The Colleagues have officially released their highly anticipated producer-driven album, Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love. Available now across all major digital streaming platforms, the 11-track project serves as a masterclass in contemporary soul, deliberately crafted to preserve and push forward the traditional R&B sound.

Rather than chasing fleeting pop trends, The Colleagues have built a project entirely dedicated to vocal-driven, emotionally resonant storytelling. Sincerely Yours is anchored by lush instrumentation, polished grooves, and sweeping melodies that evoke the golden eras of the 90s and 2000s, all while maintaining a crisp, modern production value.

To execute this vision, the duo assembled a multi-generational powerhouse roster of R&B vocalists, successfully bridging the gap between legendary hitmakers and today’s leading soul voices.

The album’s tracklist reads like a who’s-who of R&B excellence, highlighting The Colleagues’ ability to tailor their production to a diverse array of vocal styles:

Slim (of 112): The legendary tenor brings his unmistakable signature tone to the smooth, romantic standout track, “Just For You.”

Raheem DeVaughn: The “Love King” himself lends his seasoned, sultry vocals to the project, perfectly complementing the album’s themes of deep devotion and intimacy.

October London: Fresh off his massive solo success, the retro-soul crooner adds his vintage, cinematic flair to the production duo’s classic soundscapes.

Case: The 90s R&B staple delivers his signature grit and passion, grounding the album in authentic, time-tested soul.

Kevin Ross: As a champion of modern independent R&B, Ross brings his elite vocal stacking, dynamic range, and polished harmonies to the fold.

VEDO: Adding a slightly more contemporary, rhythmic edge, the platinum-selling singer and songwriter ensures the project translates seamlessly to today’s modern R&B listener.

With Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love, The Colleagues have cemented their status not just as beatmakers, but as true architects of the genre. By creating a unified platform for both veterans and contemporary stars to shine, they have delivered an album that feels like a necessary restoration of feeling, musicality, and romance in modern music.

Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love is available to stream and download now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all other major digital platforms.