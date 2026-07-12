Production Duo The Colleagues Release New Album “Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love” Featuring Slim of 112, Kevin Ross, Case, Raheem DeVaughn & More

Jul 12, 2026 | Albums, New Music

The Colleagues Songs In the Key of Love Album Cover

The Colleagues Songs In the Key of Love Album Cover

Acclaimed production duo The Colleagues have officially released their highly anticipated producer-driven album, Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love. Available now across all major digital streaming platforms, the 11-track project serves as a masterclass in contemporary soul, deliberately crafted to preserve and push forward the traditional R&B sound.

Rather than chasing fleeting pop trends, The Colleagues have built a project entirely dedicated to vocal-driven, emotionally resonant storytelling. Sincerely Yours is anchored by lush instrumentation, polished grooves, and sweeping melodies that evoke the golden eras of the 90s and 2000s, all while maintaining a crisp, modern production value.

To execute this vision, the duo assembled a multi-generational powerhouse roster of R&B vocalists, successfully bridging the gap between legendary hitmakers and today’s leading soul voices.

The album’s tracklist reads like a who’s-who of R&B excellence, highlighting The Colleagues’ ability to tailor their production to a diverse array of vocal styles:

Slim (of 112): The legendary tenor brings his unmistakable signature tone to the smooth, romantic standout track, “Just For You.”

Raheem DeVaughn: The “Love King” himself lends his seasoned, sultry vocals to the project, perfectly complementing the album’s themes of deep devotion and intimacy.

October London: Fresh off his massive solo success, the retro-soul crooner adds his vintage, cinematic flair to the production duo’s classic soundscapes.

Case: The 90s R&B staple delivers his signature grit and passion, grounding the album in authentic, time-tested soul.

Kevin Ross: As a champion of modern independent R&B, Ross brings his elite vocal stacking, dynamic range, and polished harmonies to the fold.

VEDO: Adding a slightly more contemporary, rhythmic edge, the platinum-selling singer and songwriter ensures the project translates seamlessly to today’s modern R&B listener.

With Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love, The Colleagues have cemented their status not just as beatmakers, but as true architects of the genre. By creating a unified platform for both veterans and contemporary stars to shine, they have delivered an album that feels like a necessary restoration of feeling, musicality, and romance in modern music.

Sincerely Yours: Songs in the Key of Love is available to stream and download now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all other major digital platforms.

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