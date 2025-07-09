Stokley Releases New Single “RARE (No, No, No)” + Announces Upcoming Album “iAmTheCulture”

Stokley from the legendary group Mint Condition makes his much anticipated return with the brand new single “Rare (No, No, No)”, via Bluraffe Entertainment.

The song was written and produced by Stokley and serves as the first release from his forthcoming album, iAmTheCulture, due out later this year.

Blending Caribbean influences, addictive rhythms, and Stokley’s signature genre-blending brilliance, “RARE (No, No, No)” is a vibrant anthem of self-worth, identity, and bold expression. The track opens the door to a deeper conversation that will flow throughout the new album.

Stokley’s upcoming album, iAmTheCulture, is more than a title — it’s a statement. It reflects a powerful truth about his personal journey, his contributions to music, and the broader cultural impact of Black people throughout American & world history. He adds:

“This isn’t just about me, it’s about all of us. We make up so much of the American culture. We’re an essential part of the foundation, the soul, the soil. Black culture is the most influential on the planet it seems. Whether it’s art, food, language, style, sports, rhythm, resistance, or innovation, Black culture IS the culture. Infinitely everywhere, even if the world tries to erase it.”

As the former frontman of the iconic R&B band Mint Condition, Stokley will use iAmTheCulture to pay homage to the legacy of Black creators who have molded American culture from the ground up. From the journey of Harriett Tubman leading Black people to freedom to Barack Obama becoming the first Black President, to the birth of Rock & Roll, Jazz, & Hip-Hop, Black people have created, innovated, and built the foundation of this country, often without recognition. He further adds:

“We’ve contributed everything and we still have to fight for our space. But this album is about reclaiming it. Our joy, our genius, our rhythm, our brilliance. That’s the culture. That’s me, That’s us.”

The new album will be the follow up to “Sankofa” which released in 2021 and produced the hit singles “Cascade”, “Vibrant” and “She”.