Summer Walker Releases New Album “Finally Over It” (Stream)

R&B superstar Summer Walker has just released her third studio album “Finally Over It” via Love Renaissance (LVRN) and Interscope Records. The 18-track double-album concludes the singer’s critically acclaimed trilogy—which began with 2019’s platinum-selling “Over It” and continued with 2021’s chart-topping “Still Over It”.

“Finally Over It” is Summer Walker’s ultimate declaration of self-love and growth, capturing the final, raw stages of healing from heartbreak. The project is split into two distinct, thematic discs:

Disc 1: FOR BETTER – A collection of tracks focusing on self-chosen happiness, emotional clarity, and finding love within.

Disc 2: FOR WORSE – The final, honest confrontation with past hurts, the “red flags,” and the journey to refusing anything less than “princess treatment.”

The double album is a massive sonic landscape, featuring a constellation of collaborators that bridge R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop, including: Chris Brown, Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, Brent Faiyaz, Mariah the Scientist, Teddy Swims, SAILORR, Latto, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Monaleo, and 21 Savage.

The project includes the fan-favorite, ’90s-inspired slow jam, “Heart of a Woman,” which has already garnered two Grammy nominations for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

The release was preceded by a series of iconic, viral moments, including a celebrity-filled, wedding-themed features reveal and the infamous “Finally Over It” Lie Detector test video confirming the release date. The album’s final aesthetic, inspired by a wedding, symbolizes the ultimate commitment to self.

“I’ve loved too hard, ignored red flags and tried to fix things that were beyond repair. The difference now is I love myself that deeply, I’ve grown, I’ve healed and I refuse to accept anything less than princess treatment,” says Walker about the album’s core message.

“Finally Over It” is a vibrant blueprint for the next evolution of Summer Walker. The project is available now on all digital streaming platforms and for physical pre-order, including limited edition vinyl and box sets.