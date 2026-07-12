Tank Reimagines Floetry’s “Say Yes” On New Single “Yes”

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Tank has officially released his latest single, “Yes.” Available now across all digital streaming platforms via R&B Money/BMG, the track serves as a contemporary reimagining of Floetry’s classic hit, “Say Yes.”

“Yes” merges Tank’s signature vocal delivery and modern R&B production with the nostalgic elements of the original Floetry record. After weeks of teasing the track across social media, the full version showcases a grown-man perspective on vulnerability and confidence.

“‘Yes’ is about taking a classic feeling and giving it new life,” Tank shared regarding the release. “Everybody remembers where they were when they first heard Floetry’s version. I wanted to pay homage while creating something that speaks to where we are today.”

Coinciding with the audio release is an official music video directed by Daniil Demichev. The narrative-driven visual follows a storyline where a woman is surprised by her friends with the ultimate birthday gift: a private performance from Tank himself, eventually leading to an intimate, one-on-one encounter to close out the night.

The single’s arrival caps off a highly visible stretch for the veteran R&B artist:

Stadium Tour Surprises: Tank has recently made unannounced guest appearances on select dates of the blockbuster “R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown,” joining Usher and Chris Brown. His surprise performances have generated significant social media traction among concertgoers.

Return to Television: Away from the music stage, Tank is wrapping up production on the fourth season of Hulu’s hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt. He reprises his role as Eric Cooper for the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere this fall.

“Yes” looks to build upon the commercial momentum of Tank’s preceding single, “Control,” which recently secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. The achievement marked his 11th chart-topper on that specific list.

Throughout his multi-decade career, Tank has maintained a consistent presence in contemporary R&B, building a catalog that includes enduring genre staples such as “Maybe I Deserve,” “Please Don’t Go,” “When We,” and “Can’t Let It Show.”

“Yes” is available to stream and download now.