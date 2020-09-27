The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 112 *Revisiting The Year 2005 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2005 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole and Faith Evans. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2006

0:03:20 – Looking back at Mariah Carey’s “The Emancipation of Mimi” album

0:08:10 – Mary J. Blige’s album “The Breakthrough” and Toni Braxton’s “Libra”

0:13:20 – Reflecting on Amerie’s “Touch” album

0:16:00 – Looking back at Faith Evans’ “First Lady” album

0:18:50 – Jamie Foxx’s success with “Unpredictable”

0:21:00 – Releases from Charlie Wilson, Ginuwine, Tweet, Marques Houston

0:29:35 – The man we aren’t allowed to talk about and “Trapped In The Closet”

0:32:15 – Which rookie did you think would be a star back in 2005?

0:41:05 – Rookie Of The Year 2005

0:45:45 – The Twitter Thriller of 2005

0:50:06 – Most slept on albums of 2005

0:52:40 – Top 3 albums of 2005

