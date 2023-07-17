The SoulBack R&B Podcast Episode 150 *Revisiting The Year 2011 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2011 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Beyonce, Chris Brown, Mary J. Blige, Tyrese and Marsha Ambrosius. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:02:10 – Looking back at 2011 with 2023 ears

0:08:02 – The beginning of hipster R&B

0:09:20 – Looking back at the debut projects of Marsha Ambrosius, Jhene Aiko, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Luke James and Bridget Kelly

0:23:41 – Releases from female artists like Mary J. Blige, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland

0:36:33 – Releases from male artists like Chris Brown, Tyrese, Lloyd

0:48:30 – Rookie Of The Year of 2011

0:53:15 – Top 3 albums of 2011

