The Top 10 Best Dru Hill Songs

For the next edition of our Artist Top 10 Songs list series, we take a look at the discography of legendary group Dru Hill. The group emerged to become one of the top artists out of the 90’s and remain one of the most beloved to this day.

A big part of that has to do with how much timeless music they’ve given us over the years. The group has certainly undergone some lineup changes since they came out with Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz and Woody, but the original core has remained intact for the majority of their releases.

Dru Hill really were able to set themselves apart with show stopping vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and dynamic production which led to countless hit songs. Throw in the energy that Sisqo brought to the group and you’ve got the makings of a legendary legacy.

Choosing a Top 10 was certainly not easy because their debut album alone is a non skip front to back. But we did our best and were sure to make up for it with a healthy amount of honorable mention choices.

Click here to read our latest exclusive interview with Nokio of Dru Hill. Click Here for all of our Top 10 lists. Click here for our list of Dru Hill Songs That Should Have Been Singles.

Click Here for our article on The Current Status of Every 90’s Male R&B Group.

Without further ado, here is our list of the Top 10 Best Songs by Dru Hill in chronological order. (Click any song title to listen to that song)

How this song did not end up a single from Dru Hill’s debut album is still a mystery to us. A stunning R&B ballad that remains one of our favorites from the 90’s.



Dru Hill’s debut album is pretty flawless front to back but their hit single “Never Make a Promise” was one of the standouts



Jermaine Dupri breathed new life into what was already an outstanding song and it has become one of his signature remixes.



An amazing heartfelt and soulful ballad that was tucked into the “Soul Food” soundtrack.



The group broke out in a big way with their second album and the single “How Deep Is Your Love” was a big part of that.



It’s almost hard to put into words how beautiful of an R&B song this is. Nearly perfect.



Legendary songwriter Babyface penned this hit for the group and it has become of their biggest hits; a timeless love song.



This is another of the songs on our list of Dru Hill’s songs that could been singles. Shout out to Bryan-Michael Cox for the crazy production.



Dru Hill have never been afraid to get vulnerable in their songs and lyrics and this is a perfect example of that.



Honorable Mention:

-Tell Me (from the “Dru Hill” album)

-Do U Believe (from the “Dru Hill” album)

-All Alone (from the “Dru Hill” album)

-You Are Everything (from the “Enter the Dru” album)

-I Should Be… (from the “Dru World Order” album)

-She Said (from the “Dru World Order” album)

–Back to the Future (from the “InDRUpendence Day” album)

–Love MD (from the “InDRUpendence Day” album)

–Favorite Time of Year (from the “Christmas in Baltimore” album)

–What U Need (from the group’s upcoming album)