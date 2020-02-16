Where Are They Now? The Current Status of Every 90’s Male R&B Group

90’s Rnb will always be remembered as one of the most beloved decades that the genre has produced. There are a few different variations of r&b that dominated the genre during this period, including Contemporary, New Jack Swing, Hip Hop Soul, and Neo-Soul. The era produced a countless number of timeless hits that are still played to this day, and have gone on to influence most of today’s r&b artists.

One of the best aspects about the 90’s were the number of dynamic r&b groups that emerged during that time. Although there has been a drought of emerging group’s in more recent years, most of the ones formed in the 90’s continue to live on, tour, and create new quality music. Since most of them have gone on to release music independently these days, it can be a daunting to task to track down your old favorites and keep tabs on what they’ve been up to, even with social media.

For that reason, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the most successful 90’s r&b groups, making sure to be all inclusive to just about every act a fan could be wondering about. We also excluded groups who had a bulk of their success in the 80’s, so you won’t see artists like Guy listed. As of January 2016, this is the latest known information on each group, what they’ve been up to, and their latest releases. Have you ever found yourself wondering “Whatever happened to…”? Well you’ve come to the right place. Without further ado, here is the current status of the top 90’s Male R&B Groups.

Editor Note: This article was originally published January 2016, and was updated February 2020.

112

All-4-One

After 7

Az Yet

The group lead by Marc Nelson and signed by Babyface to LaFace Records are most known for their hits “Last Night” and cover of Chicago’s “Hard to Say I’m Sorry”. They did not release an official album after their self titled debut in 1996, and have gone through numerous lineup changes over the years. The group eventually came back together to release the return album “She’s Magic” in 2016.

Bell Biv Devoe

The three member spin off of New Edition containing members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe, their biggest hit was “Poison” and the group last released the album “BBD” in 2001. The group eventually released their latest album “Three Stripes” back in 2017. They continue to tour with new Edition but also as BBD when the entire group has taken a break from performing.

Blackstreet

The Teddy Riley formed group Blackstreet became a huge success in the 90’s with hits like “No Diggity”, “Don’t Leave Me”, and “Before I Let You Go”, their last official album was “Level II” in 2003. The group broke up following that, and Teddy Riley eventually started Blackstreet 2 (BS2) which includes himself, Dave Hollister, Lenny Harold, Tony Tyler (who has since passed away) & J-Stylz. BS2 has disbanded in the past few years. Meanwhile, former Blackstreet member Chauncey Hannibal has continued to carry on the original Blackstreet name on his own, touring alongside members Levi Little, Mark Middleton, and Eric Williams. There doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in sight.

Boyz II Men

Since becoming arguably the biggest r&b group in the 90’s with hits like “End of the Road”, “I’ll Make Love to You”, “On Bended Knee” and countless others, the group has continued to tour and released albums consistently. Group member Michael McCary has left the group, and original member Marc Nelson has filled in occasionally, but they’ve toured and recorded primarily with three members. The group released their latest album “Under the Streetlight” in 2017. Meanwhile, member Shawn Stockman has been working on his solo career over the past few years. He released his EP “Shawn” back in 2018 , will a full length album to follow soon.

Color Me Badd

Following five albums throughout the 90’s, Color Me Badd released their final album “Awakening” in 1998. A few of the members have gone on to become record producers behind the scenes in music.

Dru Hill

Dru Hill is known as another of the most successful 90’s r&b groups, with hits like “In My Bed”, “How Deep is Your Love” and “These are the Times”. Their lineup still consists of Sisqo, Jazz, and Nokio, but Tao has replaced Woody years ago. They continue to release new music, with their most recent album being “InDRUpendence Day” in 2010. The group has undergone lineup changes in recent years, with Jazz and Tao leaving the group, and Smokey and Black of Playa joining. The group recently released the single “What You Need” which will be off of their upcoming return album. Meanwhile, Jazz and Tao have each released solo singles in the past couple of years but have shown no signs of returning to the group.

H-Town

With their biggest hit “Knockin Da Boots”, H-Town found plenty of success in the 90’s, releasing three albums. They suffered a major setback when lead singer Dino was killed in 2003, and released the album “Imitations of Life” the following year. Surviving members Solomon “Shazam” Conner and Darryl “G.I.” Jackson have gone on to record new music sporadically, with the new album “Child Support” released in late 2014.

Hi-Five

Immature/IMX

Ideal

R&B group Ideal released their self titled Gold certified album in 1999, which featured the hits “Get Gone” and “Whatever” with Lil’ Mo. That was the only official release the group would have, and there hasn’t been much on them since. Group member Maverick Cotton has gone on to write songs for other artists.

Intro

Despite not releasing a new album since “New Life” in 1995 and losing lead singer Kenny Greene to AIDS in 2001, the group has remained active. They’ve added a new member and continued touring, and most recently released the new single “Lose Control” in 2015

Jagged Edge

Jodeci

K-Ci & JoJo

Mint Condition

Next

Next became one of the most successful r&b groups of the 90’s after releasing crossover hits like “Too Close” and “Wifey”. They released their final album “The Next Episode” in 2002, and continued to tour as a group, but have broken up in recent years. RL has gone on to have a solo career and has written many hits for other artists , but T-Low and Tweety had continued touring as Next. The group has eventually come back together and released the new single “Want It” in 2018 . Next continues to tour together with all three original members, and the possibility of a new album or RL solo album are both on the horizon.

Playa

Playa were an r&b group signed to Def Jam and had the smash hit “Cheers 2 U” from their debut album produced by Timbaland. After their sophomore album “Throwback Legendz” was shelved, members Digital Black and Smoke E. Digglera would go on to do solo albums, while Static Major wrote hits for the likes of Aaliyah, Ginuwine and Lil’ Wayne. He passed away in 2008 before his debut solo album “Supper Time” released. Both surviving members of the group have gone on to join Dru Hill

Portrait

The group found their biggest success in the early 90’s during the New Jack Swing era fueled by their hit single “Here We Go Again!” The group most recently returned with a new album in 2020 called “Afro Trees”.

Profyle

Emerging out of Motown Records in the late 90’s, the group found success with their hit song “Liar” from their second album “Nothin but Drama”, and released an independent self titled album in 2004, but went quiet after that. In 2014 they had planned a new album and also released a new single “I’m in Love”

Public Announcement

After teaming up with R. Kelly for his debut album “Born into the 90’s”, the group released a few albums and experienced a some lineup changes through the years. Most recently, an independent album called “Continuation” was supposed to release, but nothing has come to fruition.

Ruff Endz

The R&B duo made up of Dante “Chi” Jordan and David “Davinch” Chance originally made a name for themselves with hits like “No More” and “Someone to Love You”. Things went silent following the group’s third album “The Final Chapter” in 2010. However, the pair have reunited in recent years performing shows and even releasing the comeback album “Soul Brothers” in 2018

Shai

Shai had their biggest hit in 1992 with the hit single “If I Ever Fall in Love”. They haven’t released an album since “Back From The Mystery System: The Love Cycle” in 2004, but they continue to tour as a group

Silk

Silk became known throughout the 90’s as one of the premiere r&b groups, and found their biggest success with the song “Freak Me”. They last released the album “Always & Forever” in 2006, but recently announced their comeback with the new single “Love 4 U 2 Like Me” and released the album “Quiet Storm” in 2016

Solo

Following their Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis produced self titled debut in 1995, Solo would release one other album before going quiet. They returned with their latest album “3.0 Rebooted” in 2015.

Somethin for the People

The group became known in the 90’s for their hit song “My Love is the Shhh!” but haven’t released anything since their third album “Issues” in 2000. Members of the group have been successful songwriters, penning songs for the likes of Brandy, Will Smith, En Vogue and Adina Howard.

Soul for Real

Tony Toni Tone

The Raphael Saadiq led group released their first album in the 80’s, but found their greatest success throughout the 90’s. Hits like “Feels Good”, “Whatever You Want” and “Anniversary” led to multiple platinum albums. After Saadiq left the group to pursue a solo career including forming Lucy Pearl and many hit albums of his own, the group would still go on to tour without him but haven’t released a new album.

Troop

Troop actually released two albums in the 80’s, but their biggest hits came in the early 90’s. They found success with songs like “Spread My Wings” and “All I Do is Think of You” as well as “Sweet November”. Member Steve Russell has had success as a writer, working with The Underdogs, and has also released solo music. The group’s last official album came in 1998 although they’ve continued touring.

One of your favorites missing? Leave us a comment and let us know who you’re looking for.