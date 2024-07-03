Where Are They Now? The Current Status of Every 2000’s Female R&B Singer (2024 Edition)

We are in time in the music industry when social media makes it very easy to keep track of your favorite artists from years past. They don’t necessarily have to release new music for you to keep up with what they’ve been up to over the years.

It does get a bit more challenging to keep up as we were exposed to more and more new artists. Everyone is literally battling for your attention and sometimes an artist in the mainstream has a clear advantage. That being said, much of the best music in R&B over the past couple of decades has clearly come from artists who maybe no longer had their music being played on radio.

We thought it would be fun to take a look back at all of the female R&B singers who came out in the 2000’s (the years from 2000 to 2009) and fill you in on there whereabouts. Some of these artists are still among the biggest stars in music while others literally have not been heard from in years. Through our knowledge of the music industry and being on the pulse of everything these artists have got going on, we help fill in the gaps to keep you posted on what some of your favorites have been up to.

This list includes any male R&B singer who released their debut album between 2000 and 2009. Have you ever found yourself wondering “Whatever happened to…” your favorite artist? Well we are here to help. Click on any artist name to see all recent posts about that artist.

Alicia Keys

Amel Larrieux

The singer/songwriter got her start as part of the group Groove Theory in the mid 90’s. Her debut album “Infinite Possibilities” released in 2000 and heralded the single “Get Up”. Since then she’s released five solo albums in total, including “Ice Cream Everyday” in 2013. She’s been very quiet since and has not released new music, only occasionally popping up to do shows.

Amerie

The Amerie debut album “All I Have” from 2002 is among the best of the 2000’s. She was very quiet following the release of her fourth album “In Love & War” in 2009, but eventually resurfaced to release a double EP in 2018 . Since then, a lot of her focus has been towards her book club, and she even released her own self authored book.

Amy Winehouse

She was well on her way to becoming a global icon before her untimely passing in 2011.

Ashanti

Beyonce

Queen Bey has been among music’s biggest stars for years now. Following years of success with Destiny’s Child in the 90’s, her debut “Dangerously in Love” from 2003 launched her to solo stardom. She has released seven albums to date including “Renaissance” in 2002, and her follow up “Cowboy Carter” released in 2024.

Blu Cantrell

The singer achieved crossover success with the release of her debut album “So Blu” from 2001 which featured the crossover hit “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)”. Her 2003 sophomore album “Bittersweet” included the hit “Breathe” (featuring Sean Paul). However, she’s been largely unheard of since, although she did release the single “S.O.S. (Tell Me Where You At)” in 2012

Cheri Dennis

Cheri Dennis spent many years on the Bad Boy Records label before finally releasing her debut album “In And Out Of Love” on there in 2007. That project featured the hit single “I Love You”. Since then, she has released music only sporadically, and occassionally has gone by the name Cheri Coke. She released a collaborative project called “X/COKE” with Melo X in 2012.

Chrisette Michele

Originally signed to Def Jam, Chrisette Michele released her debut album “I Am” back in 2007. She evolved into one of the biggest stars in R&B through her own hit songs as well as her hip hop collaborations. She has released six albums to date, and the most recent was “Out Of Control” in 2018.

Dawn Robinson

Dawn is an original member of the legendary group En Vogue and released three albums with the group before departing. She then become a part of the group Lucy Pearl with Raphael Saadiq and Ali Shaheed Muhammad where she released one album. She finally got the chance for a solo debut which came in 2002 and spawned the minor hit “Envious”. Since then she really hasn’t released anything. She did reunite with En Vogue very briefly, but has mostly stayed away from the group. We spoke to Dawn for an interview back in 2020.

India Arie

The singer/songwriter broke out in the early 2000’s as part of the next generation of Neo-Soul singers with hits like “Video”, “Brown Skin” and “Little Things”. She has released six studio albums to date, with her latest being “Worthy” in 2019. Since then, she’s been relatively quiet as far as new releases.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan become one of the biggest stars in R&B music over the past decade and a half. She’s only released musically sporadically since her debut “Fearless” in 2008. She’s put out 3 albums overall, and her most recent release was the EP “Heaux Tales” in 2022.

Jennifer Hudson

Multi talented media icon has grown her career well beyond just music. She’s currently hosting her own daily talk show, and has also appeared in many films over the years. Her most recent album was “JHud” which came out nearly a decade ago in 2014. However, she did perform the majority of the songs on the Respect soundtrack, for the film which she portrayed Aretha Franklin.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott emerged from the A Touch of Jazz studios headed by DJ Jazzy Jeff in Philly in the late 90’s and early 00’s. She broke out with her debut album “Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1” in 2000 and has been one of the biggest stars in R&B and Soul music since. She has put on major headlining tours, and her career has also expanded into film, with multiple starring roles. Her most recent album was “Woman” from 2015.

Jordin Sparks

The singer, songwriter, and actress gained fame as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol in 2007. She quickly rose to prominence with hits like “No Air” (with Chris Brown) and “Tattoo.” She’s continued to release new music over the years, and in total has released four albums and four EP’s.

Kandi Burress

Kandi Burruss is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. She first gained fame as a member of the R&B group Xscape, known for hits like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.” Burruss later pursued a successful solo career with songs like “Don’t Think I’m Not” and “My Little Secret.” She is also known for her songwriting, having penned hits for artists like TLC (“No Scrubs”) and Destiny’s Child (“Bills, Bills, Bills”). Burruss has appeared on reality TV, notably on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” showcasing her business acumen and creative talents.

Keke Wyatt

She gained prominence in the early 2000s with hits like “Nothing in This World” and “My First Love”, her collaborations with Avant. Her debut album “Soul Sista” arrived in 2001. IN the years to follow, she had some shelved projects, but came back into prominence during her time on the reality show R&B Divas. She has released five studio albums to date, including “Certified” which arrived in 2024.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland is a singer/songwriter, actress, and television personality who gained fame as one of the founding members of Destiny’s Child. After the group’s hiatus, Rowland pursued a successful solo career with hits like “Dilemma” (with Nelly), “Motivation,” and “When Love Takes Over.” Her latest album came out in 2021, but she’s been very active in TV and movie roles since.

Keri Hilson

Keri Hilson gained recognition as a songwriter before launching her solo career as part of The Clutch. Hilson’s debut album, “In a Perfect World…,” spawned hits like “Knock You Down” and “Turnin Me On.” She was signed with producers Polow da Don and Timbaland through their respective labels Zone 4 and Mosley Music Group—both imprints of Interscope Records. Her sophomore album “No Boys Allowed” came out in 2010, and she has not released another project since. Recently, she joined Tank on his R&B Money tour in 2024.

Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole became a breakout R&B star following her debut album “The Way It Is” in the mid 2000’s. She has continued to release albums and remains a prominent figure in contemporary R&B. In 2023, she played herself in a biopic about her life, and in 2024 was part of a headlining tour.

Kiley Dean

Kiley Dean initially gained recognition as a protege of producer Timbaland in the early 2000s. Dean was signed to his label, Beat Club Records, and released her debut single “Make Me a Song” in 2002. She later released her debut album, “Simple Girl,” in 2003. Following that, she continued to work in the music industry as a songwriter and background vocalist, collaborating with various artists. Most recently, she’s been touring as a background singer.

Latrelle

Latrelle gained a reputation in the early 2000’s due to her association with The Neptunes as well as her currently unreleased debut album “Dirty Girl, Wrong Girl, Bad Girl”. She had the singles “House Party,” “Dirty Girl,” and “My Life”. Latrelle has also written songs for various artists, including the Pussycat Dolls and Destiny’s Child​. In recent years, she’s gone by the moniker Mz Munchie and released music independently and performed as a background singer on major tours, including for Pharrell and Stevie Wonder.

LeToya Luckett

LeToya was an original member of the group Destiny’s Child. After leaving Destiny’s Child in 2000, she pursued a solo music career and released albums like “LeToya” and “Lady Love.” Her most recent album was “Back 2 Life” from 2017, but she’s also been active in acting roles since.

Lil’ Mo

She made a name for herself as one of the prominent singers of the late 90’s and early 00’s, appearing on the chorus of many hit singles. She became a protege of Missy Elliott, and landed hit singles of her own like “Superwoman Pt. II” and “4Ever”. Her most recent album was “The Scarlet Letter” in 2014, but she’s also been active on reality TV over the years.

Lina

Lina is an R&B singer known for her smooth vocals and soulful style. She gained prominence in the early 2000s with her debut album “Stranger on Earth,” which featured tracks blending R&B, jazz, and soul influences. Her debut album “Stranger on Earth” came in in 2001. Her most recent project “Love Ride” came out in 2015.

Mashonda

Mashonda Tifrere gained prominence in the early 2000s with her debut album “January Joy” and is known for her collaborations on the hit songs of other artists. After a lengthy hiatus from music, she returned with the project “Note To Self” in 2022. She has also been active in the art and fashion worlds outside of music.

Melanie Fiona

The singer/songwriter broke out in the late 2000’s with her debut album “The Bridge,” which included the hit singles “Give It to Me Right” and “It Kills Me.” Her second album “The MF Life” came out in 2012, but she’s been very quiet since on the new music front. She continues to perform her previous hits at shows.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is most known for her work as part of Destiny’s Child. After the group disbanded, Williams pursued a solo career in gospel music, releasing albums like “Heart to Yours” and “Unexpected.” She is also known for her work in theater and television, showcasing her versatile talents beyond music. Her latest album is “Journey To Freedom” from 2014.

Nivea

Nivea emerged in the early 2000s. She gained attention with her hit singles “Don’t Mess with My Man” and “Laundromat.” Her debut album came out 2001, and she has released four albums to date. Her most recent offering “Mirrors” came out in 2019. She’s also released new singles in recent years.

Olivia

The singer/songwriter was one of the first signings to the Clive Davis label J Records, and she released her self titled debut album in 2001 featuring the hit “Bizounce”. In the the years to follow, she became affiliated with G-Unit, and gained appeal on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. She was on a musical hiatus for many years, and has not released a second album. Her latest musical offering was the single “No Permission” in 2022.

Res

Res is known for her soulful voice and blending elements of R&B, soul, and alternative music. Res gained attention with her debut album “How I Do” in 2001, which featured the single “They-Say Vision.” Following that album, Res has continued to release music independently, exploring different musical styles while maintaining her soulful sound. This includes a remixed version of her debut album that came out in 2024.

Shareefa

Shareefa was signed to Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP), a label founded by Ludacris, which helped her gain initial exposure in the music industry​. She first gained significant attention in 2005 with her debut single “Need a Boss” which was produced by Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins. Her debut album “Point of No Return” came out in 2006, but she has not put out another album since.

Sharissa

Sharissa came into prominence in the early 2000’s with her hit single “Any Other Night” and “No Half Steppin”. Her debut album “No Half Steppin” came out in 2002. Her follow up album “Every Beat of My Heart” came in 2005. After her initial success in the early 2000s, Sharissa has remained relatively low-key in the music scene but continues to occasionally perform. She released a single called “Honest” in 2019.

Solange

Solange released her debut album “Solo Star” in 2002, and has seemingly gained more prominence with each release over the years. “Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams” followed in 2008, then came “A Seat at the Table” at 2016, followed by “When I Get Home” in 2019. She has also been involved in various fashion ventures and has a reputation for her unique sense of style.

Sunshine Anderson

Sunshine Anderson is well known for her hit single “Heard It All Before” from her debut album “Your Woman” from 2001. She has released three albums to date with the latest being “The Sun Shines Again”. She continues to tour off of the success of her previous hits.

Syleena Johnson

Syleena Johnson is a highly regarded R&B singer-songwriter whose career began in the late 1990s and gained recognition with her debut album “Love Hangover” in 1999. Johnson has released several albums throughout her career. She is also known for collaborations with other artists and for her involvement in reality television, which has further solidified her presence in the music industry. Beyond her music career, Syleena Johnson is respected for her advocacy on body positivity and wellness, as well as her commitment to empowering women through her music and fitness competitions. Her most recent album was “Woman” in 2021 , and she released a new single last year.

Tamar Braxton

Tamar started in music alongside her sisters in the group The Braxtons. They released the album “So Many Ways” in 1996. She then released her solo debut album “Tamar” in 2000, which has largely gone under appreciated. Following her appearances in the reality show Braxton Family Values, she was able to reignite her music career, and released the album “Love and War” in 2013. Since then, she’s continued to release albums, with the latest being “Bluebird of Happiness” in 2017. Her new single “Notice Me” came out in 2024.

Teedra Moses

Teedra Moses built up a cult following after the release of her debut album “Complex Simplicity” in 2004. After a period of note releasing a new album, she’s steadily put out projects and singles over the past decade. Her most recent album was “Cognac & Conversation” in 2015.

Tiffany Villareal

The singer/songwriter is most known for her collaborations on hit singles over the years, but she also released a self titled debut album in 2004. In the years following, she joined Pharrell’s Latina group Affair with Natasha Ramos and Vanessa Marquez. The group’s project never came out, but Tiffany has continued to release solo music occasionally over the years.

Truth Hurts

Truth Hurts is most known for her hit “Addictive” from her 2002 debut album “Truthfully Speaking”. Her follow up album “Ready Now” released in 2004, but she’s been quiet since other than the occasional performance.

Tweet

Tweet emerged in the early 00’s due to her association to Missy Elliott and her Goldmind record label. She had the big hit “Oops (Oh My)” produced by Timbaland which was included on her 2002 debut album “Southern Hummingbird”. She has continued to release projects and tour often in the years since. Her most recent album was “Charlene” in 2016.

Vivian Green

Vivian Green rose to fame with her debut album “A Love Story” in 2002, which featured the hit single “Emotional Rollercoaster.” Her music blends elements of R&B, soul, and jazz, showcasing her vocal range and emotional depth. Green has continued to release albums including “Vivian” (2005), “Beautiful” (2010), and “VGVI” (2017). Her most recent project was “Love Absolute” in 2020, and she has been working with producer Kwame on her most recent projects.

Yummy Bingham

Yummy Bingham is a talented singer, songwriter, and musician known for her work in R&B and soul music. She was originally a part of the group Tha Rayne put together by producer DJ Kay Gee. Once the group disbanded, she released her solo debut album “The First Seed” in 2006. An EP called “No Artificial Flavorz” followed in 2014. She has released singles in the time since.