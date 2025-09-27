Tiara Thomas & H.E.R. Reunite For New Single “Move”

Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Tiara Thomas has released her new single, “Move,” featuring fellow award-winner H.E.R. The two have a history of successful collaborations, including the songs “Damage” and “Intimidated.”

Tiara Thomas described the song as an anthem of empowerment. “‘Move’ comes from a place of reclaiming my power and peace,” she shared. “It’s about not being a hostage to people or circumstances, but rather accepting what is and moving accordingly.”

The single follows her recent releases, “Kiss Me” and “A Hug,” and continues to showcase her evolution as an artist who blends vulnerability with strength. Thomas has a distinguished career in songwriting, with credits that include co-writing the Grammy-winning “I Can’t Breathe” with H.E.R. and the Oscar-winning “Fight For You” from the film Judas and the Black Messiah.