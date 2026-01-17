Elijah Blake Releases New Album “The Gemini” (Stream)

Grammy-nominated artist Elijah Blake has officially released his latest studio album, The Gemini, today under MNRK Music Group. This nine-track project follows the release of his previous work, elijah., and its subsequent deluxe edition, marking a new chapter in his career as a solo artist.

The album’s production features a wide array of high-profile contributors, including the Grammy-winning duo Louis York (Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly), who wrote and produced the track “Bubble.” Additional production and writing credits include Siyence, recognized for work with Beyoncé and Jay-Z; Etienne, known for collaborations with Kehlani; and Roark Bailey, who has worked with Jordan Adetunji. Contributions also come from Nellz and Blake himself, who maintained a central role in the album’s creative direction to explore themes of duality, self-reflection, and modern relationship dynamics.

The release of The Gemini was preceded by a series of singles that established the album’s varied musical tones. These tracks included the introspective “Work It Out,” the rhythm-driven “White Rum,” the mid-tempo “Shouldn’t Wanna Call,” and the stripped-back “Glass House.” To coincide with the full album launch, Blake has also debuted the official music video for “Bubble.” The visual treatment for the track is designed to be understated and intimate, mirroring the song’s thematic focus on the tension between personal peace and the desire for connection.

In support of the new release, Blake is embarking on a six-city tour at City Winery venues across the United States. The tour began at City Vineyard in New York City and continues through several major markets including:

Pittsburgh, PA (February 1)

Chicago, IL (February 3)

St. Louis, MO (February 4)

Nashville, TN (February 9)

Atlanta, GA (February 11)

These performances are structured as intimate sets to allow for direct audience engagement and a focus on the vocal-heavy arrangements found throughout the new album.