Elijah Blake Releases New Single “Glass House”

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Elijah Blake has released his latest single and music video, “Glass House,” via MNRK Music Group. A stark departure from the nostalgia of his recent releases (“Work It Out,” “White Rum”), this new track finds Blake in a moment of reckoning, navigating the fragile state of a relationship on the brink of collapse.

Lyrically, the song explores the tension of miscommunication and insecurity, anchored by the haunting question: “Are we falling outta love? Should I be worried?” It captures the exhausting push-and-pull of two people hurting each other while trying to hold on.

“Glass House” sets the stage for Blake’s upcoming album, “The Gemini”, slated for release on January 16th 2026. Known for penning massive hits for Usher, Rihanna, and Ciara, Blake is turning the pen inward for this project, promising his most personal and emotionally transparent work to date.