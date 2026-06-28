Eric Benét Protégé Joe Leone Releases New Single “Safety”

R&B singer and songwriter Joe Leone, currently signed to Grammy-nominated artist Eric Benét and JBR Creative Group, has officially released his latest single, “Safety.” The track, which explores themes of vulnerability, trust, and emotional security in relationships, is now available across all major streaming platforms.

Produced by Curtis “Sauce” Wilson, “Safety” serves as an early preview of Leone’s forthcoming studio album. The soulful release poses a central question to listeners regarding modern romance, focusing on the essential need to let go and feel completely secure with a partner.

Eric Benét, co-founder of JBR Creative Group, praised the new release, highlighting its cultural relevance. “Joe Leone has a rare ability to tap into real emotion and express it in a way that feels both timeless and necessary,” Benét stated. “‘Safety’ is a powerful reminder that love is rooted in trust and security. Music that speaks to real love is exactly what R&B needs right now.”

The release of “Safety” arrives amid a period of significant career momentum for the artist. With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Leone has steadily built his profile through a combination of vocal performance and behind-the-scenes songwriting.

Recent Career Highlights:

Chart Success: Leone’s recent “Over Under” remix featuring Ne-Yo successfully reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Songwriting Accolades: He co-wrote J. Brown’s No. 1 hit single, “True Love,” alongside acclaimed writer and producer Carvin Haggins.

National Touring: Leone recently expanded his live performance footprint by joining the Calling All Lovers Tour, sharing the stage with prominent R&B acts including Tamar Braxton, October London, and Ro James.

With his latest single, Leone continues to solidify his reputation for delivering music that channels the emotional weight of traditional R&B while continuing to evolve his contemporary sound.