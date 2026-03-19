Kehlani Announces Upcoming Self Titled Album

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B powerhouse Kehlani has announced that her highly anticipated self-titled album, Kehlani, is scheduled for global release on April 24. Described as a defining and fearless body of work, the project reflects a period of heightened creative freedom and confidence for the artist.

The album aims to capture Kehlani at her most honest, blending soul-baring storytelling with a lush, genre-bending sound that explores themes of transformation, vulnerability, and growth. Fans can currently pre-save the album or pre-order physical copies, including signed vinyl and CDs, through her official channels.

This milestone release follows a period of massive commercial and critical success for Kehlani, who has now tallied over 5 billion career streams and earned more than 20 RIAA gold and platinum certifications.

Her 2025 single “Folded” became a global phenomenon, amassing over 800 million streams and peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track dominated the airwaves, holding the #1 spot at Urban Radio for nine weeks and inspiring the “Folded Homage Pack,” which featured reinterpretations by R&B legends such as Toni Braxton, Brandy, and Ne-Yo.

In addition to her recent GRAMMY® wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Kehlani will soon be honored with the Impact Award at the Billboard Women in Music event to celebrate her significant influence on music and culture.