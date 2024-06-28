Marsha Ambrosius Releases New Album “Casablanco” (Stream)

R&B superstar Marsha Ambrosius has just released her much anticipated album “CASABLANCO”. The project was executive produced by Dr. Dre and releases via Aftermath/Interscope Records.

The duo set out to create a jazz album — but instead they made a genre-bending tour de force, that is a fusion of technical mastery and unbridled imagination.

An all star lineup of creators was enlisted to help craft this masterpiece, including Focus…, Erik “Blu2th” Griggs, Dem Jointz, Phonix and DJ Khalil.

Across studio sessions that began in 2021, the duo and their collaborators hit a creative apex, driving the sonics of what would become an exhilarating album. Ambrosius adds:

“Dr. Dre dared me to dream bigger and aim higher. CASABLANCO took on a life of its own once we grasped the concept. The ideas just kept coming, and everyone was on the same page at the same time.”

Included on the album are the previously releases singles “The Greatest,” “One Night Stand” and “Greedy”.

This is the first new album from Marsha Ambrosius since she released "NYLA" in 2018.