Embracing Vulnerability: An In-Depth Conversation with Japanese Soul Sensation Nao Yoshioka (Exclusive Interview)

In an exclusive conversation with YouKnowIGotSoul, acclaimed Japanese soul singer Nao Yoshioka opens up about her artistic journey, the power of vulnerability, and the deeply personal inspiration behind her forthcoming album. As a trailblazing figure who is redefining the reach of soul music, Yoshioka discusses the beauty of bridging cultures, her transformative collaborations with legends like Bilal and Eric Roberson, and why she is finally letting go of the need for perfection. Read on as she shares how embracing her own “weak sides” has allowed her to create her most natural and authentic body of work to date.

YKIGS: How would you introduce yourself to a brand new fan base?

I think the most unique way to introduce myself is: I’m a Japanese soul singer. That says a lot, because there aren’t many Japanese soul singers out there and I’m one of them.

YKIGS: When I heard your stuff, it reminded me of that rare Japanese soul music you just don’t hear often. That’s when I became a fan instantly. The first song I heard was “Shadow,” the one with Bilal. Can you talk about that collaboration?

Bilal is one of the artists I’ve always listened to. I went to his live shows many times when he came to Japan. I was just a fan for a long time. But I’d been working with a band from Philadelphia, and they also worked with Bilal. So there were a lot of mutual connections. My guitarist would mention, “Oh yeah, I just had a gig with Bilal,” or “I wrote this song with Bilal.” Every year I felt a little bit closer to him.

When I started writing “Shadow,” it’s a very spiritual song, very personal, about my relationship with myself. The theme of the song really fit the message Bilal was putting out at the time. So I felt like he was the only one I wanted to collaborate with on it. It finally happened. We had a recording session in New York. At the beginning I wasn’t really nervous, like, I’ve met you before, I know you, you’re fantastic. But as the session went on and he started singing into the mic, he was so amazing. I got more and more nervous as it went on. By the end I was like, oh my god, he’s a genius, and I’m so honored. I was a little awkward, honestly. But it was such an amazing experience. He showed me how to be really free and creative in the studio.

YKIGS: Can you talk about working with Devin Morrison?

Devin Morrison is a producer we’ve been working with since 2018. Before he became so well known worldwide, he was still living in a house with his friends, trying to release his first album. My producer Naoki Amanochi found Devin on SoundCloud. There was a song called “Ayako,” it was about a character from a Japanese animation. We were like, oh my god, we know that character. So that sparked our interest, we sent him a message, and the sessions started in 2018. Since then we’ve been really good friends and have been working together for years. It’s been a continuing relationship.

YKIGS: Can you talk about the direction of your upcoming album?

This album is very personal. I’ve never really talked about my weak side through my music before, because making music feels like writing a letter to my future self, and I didn’t want to write something that would make her feel sad or depressed. But this time, I tried to embrace my weaknesses and my vulnerable self. A lot of the songs deal with struggle and pain, but in the past I always tried to frame things positively. This is the first time I let myself just say, it’s okay. It’s okay to be vulnerable. It’s okay to be myself. I don’t need to be perfect anymore. So I think it’s more relaxed, more natural, a very natural version of myself.

YKIGS: You also have a song with Eric Roberson. Can you talk about that?

He’s my big brother. When I was recording my fourth album, I had a session with him at his studio, at his house. His kids were around, we had dinner with his family, and then we just worked on music. It was such a beautiful experience. He taught me how to be vulnerable too. During the session I shared how I was feeling, I was actually crying. But he really embraced that and said, “You don’t need to be afraid to open up. Just write how you feel into the song.” And that’s why we wrote such a beautiful song together.

Then when I was in a session with Devin Morrison, I wanted to feature someone, and I was already working with Eric. So I suggested him, and Devin was so excited. He was like, “What? I’ve always wanted to work with him!” It finally happened, and the song came out beautifully.

YKIGS: Since Japanese is your first language, how do you approach translating your feelings into English when you write?

It’s so interesting, sometimes the lyrics come in English first. Sometimes the feeling comes first and I write in Japanese. And sometimes I just write the melody first. So there are really three ways: English, Japanese, or starting from the melody.

For this album I wrote around 20 songs in two or three months, which I’d never done before in such a short period. But it came very naturally because I wasn’t forcing a specific approach. When the melody comes first, it just flows. When the feeling comes first, I write from that feeling and it translates into English, then I try to match it to how I want to sing it. I try not to overthink it. When the emotion is there, it happens.

The hardest part is actually when my producer wants me to sing in Japanese. I sang Japanese songs as a teenager, but since then I’ve basically never sung in Japanese. The way you use your throat is really different, so it’s genuinely difficult for me.

Rapid Fire Questions

YKIGS: Favorite album of all time?

Okay, so this year I revisited this album and it became one of my favorites. The Rebirth of Kirk Franklin (Live). I love Kirk Franklin, love gospel. That album saved me so many times. But when I had a difficult time this year, I kept coming back to it. It makes me feel like tomorrow is a better day and I can overcome whatever struggle I’m going through.

YKIGS: A song you wish you wrote?

It’s kind of hard, but I love Anita Baker. There’s this song she has about love, a bigger love. Let me think…

(searching)

Anita Baker’s “Family of Man.” If you don’t know that song, please listen to it. That song has made me cry so many times. It’s so beautiful. I want to cover it someday.

YKIGS: Dream collab with a producer?

Elmiene, from the UK. I’m a big fan of his. Last year I was listening to him and Muni Long all day long.

YKIGS: Dream collab with an old school artist?

Oh my god. I’m a big fan of Eric Roberson. And PJ Morton, I love, love, love him. And also Stevie Wonder.

YKIGS: An album you wish you were featured on?

Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio. Because there are so many amazing singers on that album and every time it surprises me with how they approach each song. I really love that album.

YKIGS: Most unexpected place your music has reached?

India. I performed there once, and some of the people I met said my music inspired them. They had similar experiences growing up. I grew up in Japan, they grew up in India, but we had the same kinds of situations. That’s the beauty of music. It was beautiful.

YKIGS: A song of yours that describes you the most?

From my new album, there’s a song called “Yet to Come.” It’s about how even when life puts you in a difficult situation, the most beautiful moment is still out there waiting for you. It might sound a little cheesy, like, the best is yet to come, everyone says that. But I wanted to say it to myself and share that positive message with others. When I sang it out loud, it just felt beautiful. It’s one of the most important songs from the new album.

Yeah, yeah. It’s like we are here for love, we are born for love. That simple message is hard to truly believe sometimes, but I think it’s the truth.

YKIGS: A song you’ve cried to?

Kirk Franklin. He’s made me cry so many times.

And going back to the song I wish I wrote, Anita Baker’s “Family of Man.” If you don’t know that song, please listen to it. That song has made me cry so many times. It’s so beautiful. I want to cover it someday.

YKIGS: A fun fact about you that no one ever asks?

I’m kind of an open person, so… okay, I had a huge breakup last year. That’s a fun fact I guess!

Photo Credit: SWEET SOUL RECORDS