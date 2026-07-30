Omarion Talks New Album, Showcasing Growth In Sound, Celebrating 20 Years Of Sophomore Album “21” (Exclusive Interview)

YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to interview Omarion recently. The B2K singer has been very busy lately with the release of his new album “O2” as well as reuniting with his bandmates on the single “Mileage”. We talked to O about his new project, his most recent releases and his commitment to staying true to R&B. He also spent some time reflecting on his journey as a solo artist which includes the release of this sophomore album “21”. The critically acclaimed album just turned 20 years old this year and is regarded as one of the best albums from the 2000s era. Omarion gives an update on his highly anticipated “Passport” album that James Fauntleroy and him have been working on for years now.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Omarion, I want to talk about the new album, “O2”. Before we talk about that, I have to give you a lot of props for what you’ve been able to do with the “Full Circle” project as well as the “O2” project because I feel like this is some of your best work. It’s age appropriate, your sound has evolved, but you’ve still kept it true to your core audience. Talk about the creative mindset you’re in right now because the music you’ve been putting out has been rock solid.

Omarion: Being in this industry for more than 20 years can be auspicious and serendipitous. You can come back to moments, and you’re constantly, as an artist, rediscovering yourself or reintroducing yourself. To grow is a special thing, especially coming from my era and my time. The cool thing about being involved in music and R&B is that you literally create your own ceiling. You can always pour more into yourself. You can pick up an instrument. You can get behind the scenes. There’s always so much to do. I would accredit my experience and my growth to still being in the gym, shooting around, trying different things, expanding my sound, working with new producers, and always making sure there’s messaging within the scope of the music. I would really accredit that to having a zeal for something new, a new moment. That’s what I’m here to create. With “O2”, it’s a very special thing that I’ve been able to carry as an artist, which very few artists get, and that’s the power of nostalgia. Nostalgia is something that’s familiar but also exists in the present moment. We aren’t going to call it old. We’ll say it’s very reminiscent of a time because sometimes people think age diminishes things. What people don’t understand is that age is quality. Anything that can age gracefully is quality. As I continue to mature through the game, I’m just going to get better with time. That’s what these projects have been. It’s just me taking my time to grow and taking a new approach to my music and my audience.

YouKnowIGotSoul: With this “O2” album, you pay homage to your debut album. I found that really interesting because I’ve studied your career, and you’ve always been an artist who pushes forward. You don’t really look back too much. But on this album, even with the album cover, you look back at what you’ve done in the past, which feels new for you. What was the importance of looking back, and what did you discover when reflecting on your debut up until now?

Omarion: Honoring that connection to 2005, when I burst onto the scene as a solo artist, was important. It wasn’t even planned. It was just a special time. I’m going to reference Jay Z right now because he’s celebrating his 30th anniversary. When you’ve been part of an inspiring era, I think it’s important to revisit those moments. “O2” is a real representation of maturation, not only within the scope of me as an artist but also as a businessman and as one of the few entertainers who has been out here as long as I have. “O2” was meant to pay homage to the beginning, the genesis. Shout out to all of the producers and songwriters who helped me cultivate that because this is only Part One. Part Two will be coming in the fall. “O2” is a real representation of a full circle moment.

YouKnowIGotSoul: You worked with a lot of the heavy hitters like The Underdogs, Troy Taylor, R. Kelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox. It feels like you did a lot of studying early on because you were able to replicate that feeling that came from those classic records. Was that something you intentionally did early on, or did it just happen over time?

Omarion: I’ve always been a sponge, and I’ve been fortunate enough to work with those greats. It’s only intelligent to take notes. It’s only smart to ask, “Wait a minute. How does that function? What’s that approach?” Then you realize everybody is a little bit of gumbo. Everybody pulls from their experiences. I’ve definitely modeled myself after those experiences because I’ve worked with people like The Underdogs and Pharrell, people who are still being honored in today’s music. Of course I’m a student. Of course I’ve graduated from the school of R&B chords. I’m going to be part of bringing back those bridges and those classic elements that belong in songs because I had the opportunity to work with some of the greatest producers of all time. There are so many subgenres of R&B now, but I’ve decided exactly what I want to represent. I want to represent the historical foundation of R&B, which is centered around love, sounds, progressions, feelings, context, and conversations. That’s what R&B has always been for me. As a contributor, I’ll make sure R&B keeps its decadence and its reverence. A few years ago, hip hop was really dominating everything. Music has these cycles where it’s popular, then it has to go into the vault, grow, change, and shift. I’m going to continue being a part of that because of my experience and because I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many amazing producers.

YouKnowIGotSoul: We’re going to be celebrating 20 years of your sophomore album, “21”. What’s crazy is that when people talk about the best albums from that era, “21” doesn’t always get mentioned. But when people go back and actually look at the tracklist, they say, “Wait a minute, this is one of the best albums from that time.” With all the great records on there, what do you remember about the synergy of that album? The other thing I’ll tell you is that Adonis and Bryan Michael Cox shared with me that “Circles” by Marques Houston was originally crafted for you as well. I don’t know if you knew that, but you can feel the synergy there. Take me back to that time.

Omarion: Adonis, Eric Dawkins, Tony Dixon, Tank, these are all master craftsmen of R&B The way songs were made back then is completely different from how songs are made now. There’s always some kind of writing camp or pool of records today, but I’ll always say it’s special when a songwriter has the intention of writing a hit specifically for you. More than anything, that’s what I got to experience during that era. I’ll never forget Tank walking down the halls at The Underdogs and saying, “You need a song called ‘O.'” I remember thinking, “That’s a dope song.” What a song to represent me as a person and as an individual. No other artist really has a song that’s modeled after themselves like that. That was something special. Those R&B generals created that record along with some other amazing producers and songwriters. It’s an honor, and I’m always grateful for it. More than anything, I remember the intention behind the records. I was very young during that time, and I just remember having a ball making records.

YouKnowIGotSoul: That “21” album is a classic. “Midnight” is a great one.

Omarion: Come on, what do you know about “Midnight?”

YouKnowIGotSoul: Is the “Passport” album with you and James Fauntleroy ever coming out?

Omarion: Yes it is. I don’t know if I should be saying this, but we’re already working on another part of it. We have parts of parts. If anyone knows James Fauntleroy’s discography, they know he has an incredible amount of songs and output. I have a very special brotherhood with James Fauntleroy. That’s my brother, so we create differently. We definitely want to roll this concept out because it’s the first of its kind. We can’t wait to share it with everybody. Don’t worry, that’s going to be available for your listening pleasure very, very soon.