SRG Records Presents the Heart & Soul Of R&B Compilation With Brian McKnight, Avant, Shawn Stockman, Bobby V & More

SRG Records aka Sono Recording Group has been quietly compiling one of the top rosters of R&B talent over the past few years. The artists they’ve signed include some of the most iconic names in R&B over the past couple of decades including Brian McKnight, Raheem DeVaughn, Shawn Stockman (of Boyz II Men), Bobby V, Avant, and Vivian Green.

To showcase some of the great music their artists have put out over the past year or so, the label has created a complication called “The Heart & Soul of R&B” which you can stream now.

Brian McKnight “I Want U”

Raheem DeVaughn “Just Right”]\

Shawn Stockman “Feelin Lil Som’n”

Bobby V featuring Snoop Dogg “Lil’ Bit”

Avant “Not Gone Lose”

Vivian Green “Light Up”

Take 6 “Sailing” (Tim Kelley Remix)

Mike Phillips “Flava In Ya Ear” (Remix) featuring Stevie Wonder, PJ Morton, Raheem DeVaughn and more.

Brave Williams “Options”

Brian McKnight “Everything”