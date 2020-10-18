The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 115 *Revisiting The Year 2002 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2002 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Brandy, Ashanti, Amerie, Tweet and Justin Timberlake. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2002

0:05:00 – Looking at the impact of Brandy’s “Full Moon” album

0:09:15 – Reflecting on releases from veteran artists TLC, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston

0:11:45 – Why does Musiq Soulchild’s “Juslisen” album cover have three different colors?

0:13:00 – Looking back at Dru Hill’s “Dru World Order” album, Tyrese’s “I Wanna Go There” and Boyz II Men “Full Circle”

0:38:50 – Looking at the 2002 rookies in R&B

0:39:00 – Rookie Of The Year Of 2002

0:41:40 – Most anticipated album of 2002

0:45:50 – Top 3 albums of 2002

