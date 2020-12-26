The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 123 *Revisiting The Year 1997 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1997 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Next, Boyz II Men, Usher, Jon B, Brian McKnight and Joe. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 1997

0:03:15 – Reflecting on Mariah Carey’s “Butterfly” album

0:08:35 – Looking at Mary J. Blige’s “Share My World” album and Janet Jackson’s “Velvet Rope” album

0:16:00 – Reflecting on albums from SWV and En Vogue

0:21:22- Looking back at “Cool Relax” by Jon B

0:26:06 – Looking at Usher’s “My Way” album

0:30:00 – Reflecting on albums from Joe, Brian McKnight, Boyz II Men

0:38:40 – LSG’s album

0:42:00 – Debut albums from 1997

0:56:14 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1997

1:01:08 – Top 3 albums of 1997

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Imoe7gt6vd4v6iuf4yq5fyhy3e4