The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 126 *Revisiting The Year 1994 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 1994 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Boyz II Men, TLC, Mary J Blige, Keith Sweat, Brandy, Aaliyah, Blackstreet, Usher and Jamie Foxx. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:00 – Looking at 1994

0:02:44 – R&B trivia

0:05:00 – Looking back at the Boyz II Men “II”, TLC “CrazySexyCool” and Mary J Blige “My Life” albums

0:23:45 – Keith Sweat’s “Get Up On It” and Mariah Carey’s Christmas album

0:27:27 – The impact of H-Town, Luther Vandross and Anita Baker in the 90’s

0:33:25- Debut albums from 1994

0:52:25 – Rookie Of The Year Of 1994

0:56:17 – Top 3 albums of 1994

