The Top 10 Best Songs By R&B Group 702

While the late 90s and early 2000s were saturated with girl groups, few captured the essence of “cool” quite like 702. Named after the area code of their hometown, Las Vegas, the trio—originally consisting of sisters Irish and Orish Grinstead and Kameelah Williams—brought a distinct blend of street-smart attitude and polished vocal harmony to the R&B landscape.

Discovered by Sinbad and mentored by Michael Bivins, 702 became the faces of a sophisticated, youth-driven soul movement. Their music bridged the gap between the hip-hop soul of Mary J. Blige and the pop-leaning R&B of Destiny’s Child. Though the lineup saw changes over the years, the “702 sound” remained consistent: crisp production, relatable lyrics about young love and independence, and harmonies that were as smooth as the desert heat.

Here are 10 of their best songs, presented in chronological order.

1. “This Lil’ Game We Play” (with Subway)

Technically a guest appearance on the group Subway’s debut, this was the world’s introduction to 702. The song is a quintessential 90s mid-tempo “innocent love” record. It showcased their ability to hold their own alongside male counterparts and set the stage for their debut album two years later.

2. “Steelo”

The song that officially put them on the map. Produced by Missy Elliott, “Steelo” was a masterclass in 90s cool. With its infectious bassline and the group’s effortless swagger, it became a generation-defining anthem and the theme for Nickelodeon’s Cousin Skeeter.

3. “Get It Together”

Moving away from the upbeat energy of “Steelo,” this ballad showcased their vocal maturity. Written and produced by Donell Jones, “Get It Together” is a soulful, pleading track that remains one of the most covered and sampled girl group ballads of the era.

4. “No Doubt”

The title track of their debut is a hidden gem of the New Jack Swing tail-end. It’s a rhythmic, upbeat declaration of confidence that highlighted the group’s tight harmonies and their ability to command a dance-heavy production.

5. “All I Want”

This track further solidified their relationship with Missy Elliott. It’s a bouncy, hip-hop-influenced record that perfectly captured the “jeep soul” vibe of the mid-90s. It’s light, catchy, and quintessential 702.

6. “Where My Girls At?”

Their biggest commercial hit and a definitive late-90s anthem. Produced by Missy Elliott, the song’s iconic “beep-beep” hook and empowering lyrics about loyalty became a global phenomenon, peaking at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

7. “You Don’t Know”

A sophisticated, mid-tempo groove that showed a more “grown” side of the group. It leaned into a smoother R&B sound that favored vocal layering and atmospheric production over aggressive beats.

8. “Gotta Leave”

An underrated breakup anthem. “Gotta Leave” is a stark, percussion-driven track that allowed the group to showcase their emotive range. It’s a perfect example of the futuristic R&B sound that dominated the turn of the millennium.

9. “You’ll Just Never Know”

A fan-favorite deep cut that highlights the group’s ability to tackle mid-tempo, melodic soul. It features a lush arrangement that complements their harmonies perfectly, cementing the 702 album as a classic in the girl group canon.

10. “I Still Love You”

From their final studio album, this Pharrell Williams (The Neptunes) produced track is a standout. It features the signature Neptunes “knock” and a minimalist arrangement that lets the girls’ harmonies shine, serving as a sophisticated swan song for the group.

Honorable Mentions: Essential Features & Fan Favorites

“Beep Me 911” (Missy Elliott ft. 702) – Supa Dupa Fly (1997): A legendary collaboration that showcased the chemistry between the group and Missy Elliott.

“Pootie Tangin'” – Pootie Tang (Soundtrack) (2001): A funky, experimental track that showed the group’s ability to adapt to early 2000s trends.

“Make Time” – 702 (1999): A smooth, romantic deep cut that highlights the trio’s vocal blend.

“Finally” – 702 (1999): An uplifting and soulful record that showcased a more vulnerable side of their discography.

“No Way” – Star (2003): A gritty, rhythmic track from their final album that proved they still had their street-smart edge.

“Finding My Way” – No Doubt (1996): A beautiful acoustic-leaning ballad that proves the group didn’t need heavy production to sound incredible.

“Star” (ft. Clipse) – Star (2003): A high-energy Neptunes production that brought a Virginia hip-hop flair to their catalog.

“Reality” – 702 (1999): A soulful deep cut that explores the complexities of relationships with a maturity beyond their years.

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – 702 (1999): A lush, mid-tempo track that highlights the group’s ability to create “vibe” music long before the term was a genre.