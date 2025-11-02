The Top 10 Best R&B Songs Written by R&B Singer Tank For Other Artists

The Top 10 Best R&B Songs Written by Tank: A Songwriter’s Deep Dive

Tank’s Hidden Hits: Ranking The Top 10 R&B Songs Written and Produced by the Singer-Songwriter

While Tank is celebrated as one of R&B’s biggest solo artists, his influence extends far beyond his own vocal performances. Tank has quietly—yet powerfully—transitioned into one of the most heavily demanded songwriters and producers in the music industry. Following a trend that often sees writers become singers (like Ne-Yo or The-Dream), Tank has mastered the reverse, securing his status as a triple-threat talent.

His songwriting credits span multiple genres and eras, proving his versatility in crafting hits for everyone from R&B superstars to pop divas. This list shines a light on the songs where Tank’s creative pen was the driving force.

Selections by Laura Clark (L Boogie)

Here are the most essential and impactful R&B tracks written or co-written by the platinum-selling artist, Tank:

Context: A smooth, classic R&B cut that perfectly matched Dave Hollister’s soulful voice. This track demonstrates Tank’s early ability to write for established, traditional R&B artists.

Context: A standout track from Jon B’s discography. “Lately” highlights Tank’s capacity for writing reflective and emotional R&B ballads, contributing to the smooth soul landscape of the 2000s.

Context: Written for the powerful vocals of Fantasia, this track is a definitive showcase of strong, declarative R&B storytelling, allowing the singer to fully embody the emotion of the song.

Context: A clever, mid-tempo R&B track penned for Kelly Rowland. This song has a sleek, modern feel that was crucial for her solo career, showcasing Tank’s versatility in crafting hits for female artists.Context: Featured on Donell Jones’s Journey of a Gemini album, this song is a quintessential R&B track about relationship struggles and conflict, a thematic area where Tank frequently excels.

Context: A standout album track for Chris Brown. “I Wanna Be” is a testament to Tank’s skill in writing contemporary R&B that balances vulnerability with modern production and hooks.

Context: A major track written for LeToya Luckett’s solo effort. “Regret” possesses the kind of powerful, narrative-driven songwriting that resonates deeply with R&B listeners, becoming a highlight of her album.

Context: Written for former Pretty Ricky member Pleasure P, this song taps into the more sensual and suggestive side of R&B, a trademark of Tank’s TGT sound and a crucial part of the modern R&B market.

Context: A commanding, sleek track that provided a major moment for Marques Houston. “Naked” is a powerful R&B declaration of desire, showcasing Tank’s flair for writing dramatic, vocal-driven hits.

Context: Topping the list is the classic single “O” for Omarion. This track defined the R&B solo career of the former B2K frontman, delivering a smooth, infectious, and instantly recognizable R&B hook that remains an iconic track of the early 2000s.

—

Honorable Mentions: More R&B Gems from Tank’s Pen

The depth of Tank’s catalog is vast. His songwriting and production talents have touched numerous other artists, including:

– Ginuwine – “Heaven”

– Charlie Wilson – “What If I’m The One”

– Monica – “Sideline Ho”

– Jamie Foxx – “Overdose”

– Day26 – “Girlfriend”

– LeToya – “Over”

—

