Coco Jones Shares New Holiday Song “Skip My House”

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones is ushering in the holiday season with the release of her soulful new single, “Skip My House.” The track is available now via High Standardz / Def Jam Recordings, reinforcing her dominant presence in the contemporary R&B landscape.

Blending her signature velvety vocals with smooth, melodic R&B production, “Skip My House” flips the traditional holiday narrative. Coco confidently echoes the sentiment that Santa can skip her house this year because she already has everything she needs. Playful yet heartfelt, the song is an anthem of cozy self-love and gratitude, wrapped in Coco’s unique warmth and style.

Coco Jones is no stranger to the holiday music scene. This release continues her festive tradition, following the 2024 debut of her successful EP, Coco By The Fireplace. She showcased her seasonal talents on a major stage, performing tracks from the EP at NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

“Skip My House” arrives as Coco Jones continues to celebrate the massive success of her chart-topping deluxe album, Why Not More? (MORE!). Released in April, the album cemented her status as one of R&B’s brightest stars, achieving significant milestones:

The album features standout tracks like the 2x GRAMMY®-nominated, RIAA Gold-certified “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” alongside fan favorites like “Taste,” “You,” and “On Sight.” Jones has recently captivated audiences with a series of live performances showcasing tracks from the album, including five unique live renditions of songs like “Hit You Where It Hurts,” “On Sight,” and “Nobody Exists.”

Stream the new holiday single “Skip My House” by Coco Jones now!