Mýa Releases New Album “Retrospect” (Stream)

Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Mýa has officially released her highly anticipated tenth studio album, Retrospect, available today, May 15, across all major digital platforms. Released independently via her own Planet 9 imprint with distribution through Virgin Music Group, the project marks a significant milestone in the veteran artist’s career, blending decades of influence into a cohesive, forward-thinking body of work.

The album arrives on the heels of the newly released music video for “Just A Little Bit,” a funk-drenched single featuring Bay Area legend Too $hort. The visual, characterized by shimmering synths and bold color palettes, perfectly encapsulates the “retro-futurist” aesthetic that defines the Retrospect era.

Sonically, Retrospect is rooted in the raw, synth-driven pulse of late ’70s and ’80s Minneapolis funk, while simultaneously honoring the joyful R&B, soul, and pop soundtracks of Mýa’s youth.

“We created this project with the intention to transport us back to a special time in music and culture that brought so much love, laughter, joy, and reflection to our lives,” Mýa stated regarding the album’s creative direction. “The days of cassette tapes, vinyl, the most amazing gatherings, concerts, house parties, skate nights, and date nights.”

The album is anchored by the lead single “ASAP,” which recently secured a Top 20 position on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. To broaden the track’s impact, a high-profile remix featuring 21 Savage is also included on the tracklist.

Retrospect boasts an impressive, cross-generational roster of guest appearances, underscoring Mýa’s enduring influence across both R&B and hip-hop. Featured artists include: Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, D-Nice, Joyner Lucas, Dizzy Wright & Phil Adé

The release caps off a banner year for the singer, who recently celebrated the 25th anniversaries of her Grammy-winning collaboration “Lady Marmalade” and her platinum-certified sophomore album, Fear of Flying. Over the past year, she also delivered a viral performance at the BET Awards, joined Brandy and Monica on the massive “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” and was recognized by Billboard as one of its “Top Female Artists of the 21st Century.”

Retrospect is available now for streaming and download on all digital service providers.