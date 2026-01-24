The Top 10 Best R&B Songs Written by Ne-Yo For Other Artists

In the landscape of 21st-century music, few figures have cast as long a shadow as Shaffer “Ne-Yo” Smith. While he is a global superstar in his own right, his legacy is perhaps most deeply felt through the pens of others. Emerging from the shadows as a songwriter in the early 2000s, Ne-Yo single-handedly revitalized the R&B genre by reintroducing a level of classic songwriting—focused on melody, narrative, and emotional resonance—that had begun to drift toward more fragmented, production-heavy styles. He became the industry’s “bridge,” connecting the soul-searching vulnerability of the 90s with the sleek, high-definition pop sensibilities of the new millennium.

Ne-Yo’s genius lies in his chameleon-like ability to inhabit the voices of his collaborators. Whether he was crafting a defiant “independence anthem” for a global diva, a heart-wrenching plea for a rising male vocalist, or a sophisticated soul groove for a veteran artist, his tracks always carried a signature “Smith” quality: a perfect marriage of rhythmic cleverness and undeniable hooks. For nearly a decade, he was effectively the chief operating officer of the R&B charts, dictating the sound and sentiment of contemporary soul.

Presented in chronological order, this list highlights ten of the most essential R&B records Ne-Yo penned for other artists, showcasing his evolution from a rising talent to an undisputed master of the craft.

Marques Houston – “That Girl”

One of Ne-Yo’s earliest major credits, “That Girl” introduced his ability to write smooth, youthful R&B. The track served as a breakout for Marques Houston’s solo career and provided a glimpse of the melodic sensibility that would soon dominate the airwaves.

Mario – “Let Me Love You”

This is the song that officially put Ne-Yo on the map as a superstar songwriter. “Let Me Love You” was a massive global success, spending nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Its sincere lyrics and effortless melody proved Ne-Yo could write the kind of “universal” R&B hit that resonated with listeners everywhere.

Beyoncé – “Irreplaceable”

Ne-Yo’s songwriting reached a new peak with this empowerment anthem. “Irreplaceable” became a cultural phenomenon, famously teaching the world the phrase “to the left, to the left.” The song showcased his gift for creating strong, narrative-driven lyrics that perfectly suited Beyoncé’s commanding presence.

Mary J. Blige – “Work in Progress (Growing Pains)”

Writing for the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Ne-Yo tapped into a more introspective and vulnerable space. “Work in Progress” highlighted Mary J. Blige’s journey of self-reflection and healing, proving that Ne-Yo’s pen was versatile enough to handle deeply personal and mature themes.

For Musiq Soulchild, Ne-Yo crafted a record that felt grounded and soulful. “Ms. Philadelphia” is a tribute to Musiq’s hometown roots, and Ne-Yo’s writing captured that specific sense of place and affection perfectly, blending modern R&B with a classic soul feel.

Rihanna – “Take a Bow”

Ne-Yo and Rihanna formed one of the most successful artist-writer partnerships of the late 2000s. “Take a Bow” is a biting, sarcastic dismissal of a cheating partner, delivered with a polished pop-R&B production. It remains one of the most memorable breakup songs of its era.

Jennifer Hudson – “Spotlight”

Following her Oscar win, Jennifer Hudson turned to Ne-Yo to craft her debut R&B hit. “Spotlight” provided her with a mid-tempo groove that allowed her powerful vocals to shine without being overwhelming. It remains one of the most beloved tracks in her discography.

Chrisette Michele – “Epiphany (I’m Leaving)”

Ne-Yo’s work on Chrisette Michele’s Epiphany helped define her transition into a more mainstream R&B sound. The title track is a powerful anthem of self-discovery and moving on, perfectly capturing the moment of clarity that comes after a difficult relationship.

Keri Hilson – “Pretty Girl Rock”

Capping off a decade of dominance, Ne-Yo wrote this infectious confidence-booster for Keri Hilson. “Pretty Girl Rock” is playful, catchy, and unapologetically self-assured, proving that Ne-Yo could still craft an uptempo hit that resonated with a new generation of listeners.

Ne-Yo teamed up with the “Love King” himself to co-write this standout from Raheem’s “A Place Called Loveland” album. “Ridiculous” is a masterclass in slow-jam dynamics, featuring the lush, melodic stacking that Ne-Yo is known for. It allowed Raheem to lean into his neo-soul roots while benefiting from Ne-Yo’s instinct for a radio-friendly hook.

Honorable Mentions

Rihanna – “Unfaithful” (A Girl Like Me, 2006)

Rihanna – “Hate That I Love You” (Good Girl Gone Bad, 2007)

LeToya – “Not Anymore” (Lady Love, 2009)

Keri Hilson – “Knock You Down” (In a Perfect World…, 2009)

Usher – “His Mistakes” (Here I Stand, 2008)

John Legend – “Take Me Away” (Evolver, 2008)

Chrisette Michele – “I’m a Star” (Epiphany, 2009)

Paula DeAnda – “Walk Away (Remember Me)” (Paula DeAnda, 2006)

Janet Jackson – “Rock with U” (Discipline, 2008)

Rihanna – “Russian Roulette” (Rated R, 2009)

Raheem DeVaughn – “I Don’t Care” (Love & War Masterpeace, 2010)