The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 110 *Revisiting The Year 2007 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2007 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Alicia Keys, Keyshia Cole, Ne-Yo, J. Holiday and Tank. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2008

0:01:39 – Looking back at Alicia Keys’ “As I Am” album

0:03:15 – Sophomore album success from the likes of Keyshia Cole, Bobby V, Chris Brown and Ne-Yo

0:05:24 – Musiq Soulchild going to Atlantic Records for “Luvanmusiq”

0:14:08 – Amerie and Mya dropping Japan only albums

0:17:33 – Looking at debut albums Chrisette Michele & J. Holiday

0:23:51 – Most slept on albums of 2007

0:26:00 – Most anticipated album of 2007

0:32:00 – The Twitter Thriller of 2007

0:35:06 – Top 3 albums of 2007

