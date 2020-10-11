The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 114 *Revisiting The Year 2003 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2003 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Anthony Hamilton and R Kelly. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2003

0:05:40 – Looking at the success of the Willy Wonka album

0:09:15 – Reflecting on Alicia Keys’ second album

0:14:28 – Big success for Anthony Hamilton’s “Comin’ from Where I’m From”

0:18:40 – Albums from Musiq Soulchild and Ginuwine

0:22:32 – Albums from Ashanti, Mya, Monica, Mary J. Blige

0:32:45 – Albums from Jagged Edge, 112 and 702

0:38:50 – Looking at the 2003 rookies in R&B

0:43:51 – Looking back at Beyonce’s debut album

0:49:53 – Most slept on albums of 2003

0:51:44 – Most anticipated album of 2003

0:52:58 – Top 3 albums of 2003

