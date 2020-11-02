The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 117 *Revisiting The Year 2000 In R&B*

On this week of the #SoulBackPodcast, we revisit R&B in 2000 and what was going out during that era of R&B. Names that will pop up during this conversation are Jagged Edge, Joe, Jill Scott, Toni Braxton and Musiq Soulchild. We talk about some of our favorite albums and songs from that year and also discuss some of the sleepers that people may have forgot about. We also discuss the industry during that time and some of the trends were happening during that time.

0:00:01 – Reflecting back on the state of the industry of 2000

0:02:40 – Looking back at the 2000 album from the man we’re not allowed to talk about

0:05:12 – Reflecting on Jagged Edge’s “J.E. Heartbreak”

0:09:45 – The legacy of D’Angelo’s “Voodoo” album

0:12:28 – Looking at releases from Dave Hollister, Boyz II Men and Joe

0:19:45 – Celebrating Toni Braxton’s “The Heat”

0:22:24 – Releases from female artists like Mya, Erykah Badu, Sade and Tamia

0:28:19 – Looking at the 2000 rookies in R&B

0:44:08 – Rookie Of The Year Of 2000

0:48:00 – Most anticipated album of 2000

0:51:00 – Most slept on album of 2000

0:54:25 – Top 3 albums of 2000

