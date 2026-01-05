The Top 10 Best Songs Written/Produced by Carvin & Ivan

Carvin Haggins and Ivan Barias, the Philadelphia-based powerhouse duo known as Carvin & Ivan, are true architects of the modern soul sound. Emerging from DJ Jazzy Jeff’s legendary “A Touch of Jazz” collective, they became the primary creative force behind Musiq Soulchild and went on to craft hits for the industry’s elite. Their signature style—a blend of classic Philly soul, crisp hip-hop production, and undeniable melodic sensibility—has earned them over 15 Grammy nominations and defined an era of R&B.

Narrowing down their discography is a challenge, as their work helped define the “Neo-Soul” and “Hip-Hop Soul” movements of the 2000s. From wedding anthems to gritty street ballads, they have consistently delivered timeless music. Here are the best songs produced by Carvin & Ivan presented by YouKnowIGotSoul.

Finding My Way Back

This track was a masterclass in Adult Contemporary R&B. Carvin & Ivan provided Jaheim with a lush, orchestral backdrop that allowed his gritty baritone to soar. The song earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song and remains a soulful staple.

B.U.D.D.Y.

Sampling Taana Gardner’s “Heartbeat,” the duo crafted a summer anthem that was impossible to sit still to. It showcased their ability to take a classic groove and flip it into a fresh, radio-ready hit while maintaining Musiq’s “everyman” charm.

Customer

A fan favorite that showcased the duo’s versatility. “Customer” is a smooth, mid-tempo groove that highlights Raheem’s incredible vocal range. The song’s clever concept and polished production earned another well-deserved Grammy nod for Best R&B Song.

Again

When Faith Evans needed a comeback hit that felt authentic to her roots, she turned to Carvin & Ivan. “Again” is a vulnerable, driving track that perfectly captured the “First Lady’s” resilience. It remains one of the most beloved entries in her later discography.

Teachme

A beautiful, piano-driven ballad that stripped away the flashy production to focus on pure emotion. “Teachme” became a massive success on the Adult R&B charts, proving that the duo could dominate the charts with simplicity and soul.

Foolish Heart

Producing for a powerhouse like Jazmine Sullivan requires a specific kind of grit, and Carvin & Ivan delivered. Utilizing a raw, hip-hop-leaning beat, they created a space for Jazmine to display the soulful “roughness” that made her a star.

Love

Though co-produced with Andre Harris, this song is the ultimate blueprint for the Carvin & Ivan era. It is arguably one of the most recognizable R&B songs of the 21st century—a timeless wedding staple that solidified Musiq’s place in music history.

Halfcrazy

A brilliant use of a Vivendi sample, “Halfcrazy” perfectly captured the “friends-to-lovers” tension that resonated with audiences everywhere. The production is signature Carvin & Ivan—smooth, melodic, and anchored by a neck-snapping rhythm.

Dontchange

This song is the definition of “Philly Soul.” With its warm guitars and sentimental lyrics, “Dontchange” is a perfect record. It represents the peak of the chemistry between Musiq and the production duo, capturing a sense of enduring love that resonates to this day.

Just Friends (Sunny)

The one that started it all. By flipping the Bobby Hebb “Sunny” melody into a neo-soul anthem, Carvin & Ivan didn’t just launch Musiq Soulchild’s career—they branded their own sound. It’s a flawless record that remains the definitive example of the “Karma Productions” magic.

Honorable Mentions:

“Playa Cardz Right” (Keyshia Cole ft. 2Pac)

“High Post Brotha” (Jill Scott ft. Common)

“So Glad” (Chris Brown)

“Worthy Of” (Justin Timberlake)

“Womanopoly” (Musiq Soulchild)

“Ride Wit U” (Joe featuring G-Unit)

“Family Reunion” (Jill Scott)

“Like Me Real Hard” (Mario)

“Stop’N’Go” (Faith Evans)

“ifyouleave” (Musiq Soulchild featuring Mary J. Blige)

“Gone Already” (Faith Evans)

“Love Unconditionally” (SWV)

“Find A Way” (Kenny Lattimore)

“Love Won’t Leave Me Out” (Chrisette Michele)

“Complicated” (Raheem DeVaughn)