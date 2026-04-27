Kehlani Releases Self Titled Album “Kehlani” (Stream)

Two-time GRAMMY® Award winner Kehlani has released her fifth studio album, the self-titled KEHLANI. The release, which coincides with the artist’s birthday, is being framed as her most personal body of work to date, blending soul-baring narrative with the genre-fluid production that has defined her career.

The album arrives on the heels of a massive promotional cycle anchored by the commercial juggernaut “Folded.” The single has emerged as one of the decade’s most successful R&B records, amassing over 800 million global streams and peaking at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track’s 43-week chart run included 10 weeks at #1 on Urban radio and earned Kehlani two GRAMMY® Awards for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance.

The rollout for KEHLANI featured a series of high-profile collaborations and media appearances:

“Back and Forth”: The final pre-release single featuring hip-hop icon Missy Elliott.

“Out The Window”: A track emphasizing the emotional transparency central to the album’s theme.

“Folded Homage Pack”: A cultural crossover project featuring reinterpretations of her hit by R&B legends including Toni Braxton, Brandy, and Ne-Yo.

Beyond the studio, Kehlani has maintained a heavy cultural presence in 2026, including a surprise appearance during Giveon’s Coachella set and a performance at Revolve Festival.

The release of KEHLANI follows a year of significant accolades. The 7-time GRAMMY® nominee was recently honored with the Alchemist Award at the Femme It Forward “Give Her FlowHERS” Gala and named an ASCAP Women Behind the Music honoree.

Upcoming industry recognitions include the Impact Award at the Billboard Women in Music event, where she is scheduled to deliver a special performance.

The self-titled album is now available worldwide on all major streaming services via Atlantic Records.