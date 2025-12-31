The Best R&B Songs of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, it is clear that R&B is in a sophisticated “Grown & Sexy” renaissance. This year has been defined by the return of powerhouse veterans—like Keri Hilson, Amerie, and Jon B—alongside a new guard that is embracing vulnerability and old-school musicianship.

Here are the top R&B tracks that we heard this year that defined the sound of 2025.

Kevin Ross – “Love In The Middle” Kevin Ross continues his reign as one of the most consistent voices in modern soul. Written and produced by Louis York, this track explores the sweet spot of a relationship, focusing on the stability and balance found when two people finally meet halfway.

Jon B – “Drift’n” A standout from his long-awaited 2025 album Waiting on You, “Drift’n” is a hazy, atmospheric slow jam. It captures that classic Jon B “Cool Relax” vibe, proving that his silk-smooth tenor hasn’t aged a day.

Ari Lennox – “Soft Girl Era” Produced by the legendary duo Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, this is the ultimate anthem for protecting one’s peace. Ari leans into “divine feminine” energy, trading chaotic dating stories for a serene, self-loving meditation.

Alex Isley – “Ms. Goody Two Shoes” Alex Isley delivers a masterclass in subtlety here. Over a finger-plucked bassline and shimmering chords, she creates a sensual, “close-mic’d” experience that feels like a private conversation.

Kindred The Family Soul – “I Need You” A heartfelt tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze, this rendition infuses the classic with Aja and Fatin’s signature husband-and-wife chemistry. It’s a mid-tempo groove that honors soul history while feeling entirely immediate.

Eric Benét ft. Keri Hilson – “Can’t Wait” The first single from Benét’s duet-heavy album The Co-Star, this track is the feel-good anthem of the year. The chemistry between Eric and Keri is electric as they sing about the simple excitement of stepping out for a night with your “Queen” or “King.”

Ledisi – “Love You Too”

Ledisi’s powerhouse vocals are on full display in this soul-stirring anthem. It’s a celebratory track that moves away from heartbreak to focus on the deep, spiritual connection of a love that is fully reciprocated.

Kehlani – “Folded” Moving away from her usual “Toxic R&B” tropes, “Folded” is a mature, direct goodbye. With lines like “Your clothes are folded, come get them while the door’s still open,” Kehlani reclaims her power with quiet, devastating conviction.

Elijah Blake – “Work It Out” Blending modern flair with the golden age of funk, this track feels like a warm evening by the shore. It’s an optimistic, life-affirming record that encourages listeners to find inner balance through rhythm.

Eric Roberson ft. BJ the Chicago Kid – “Where You Gonna Go” This collaboration takes listeners “to church.” With gospel-infused harmonies and a rich, old-school arrangement, it’s a meditative track that showcases the best of independent R&B.

Charlie Wilson – “Keep Me in Love” Uncle Charlie proves once again why he is a legend. He describes this track as a reminder that love doesn’t have to be complicated—it can be joyful, steady, and simply feel good.

Adrian Marcel – “Just Like You” Following his hit “Slide,” Marcel returns with a soulful, romantic ballad. The track captures a specific type of vulnerability, emphasizing the desire to find a partner who mirrors one’s own soul and intentions.

India Shawn ft. Lucky Daye – “Cotton Candy Blvd” A dream collaboration for R&B fans, this song is “a summer night, a slow drive, and a long-awaited yes.” The vocal blend between India and Lucky is intoxicating, offering a sweetness that still has significant emotional depth.

Tyrese ft. Joe – “Favorite Girl” Bringing together two titans of the early 2000s, this track is pure nostalgia. It’s a classic serenading record that reminds us why traditional R&B harmonies will never go out of style.

Amerie – “Mine” In what many fans are calling a triumphant comeback, Amerie delivers a spacey, heavenly track that breaks traditional song structures. It’s a mature confession about fighting for feelings rather than fighting against them.

Tweet – “Toot Toot” Tweet returns with her signature acoustic-soul aesthetic. “Toot Toot” is a quirky, rhythmic track that uses her unique vocal arrangements to tell a story of moving forward and leaving the past in the rearview.

Omarion – “For War” This is a gritty, high-stakes record about fighting for the survival of a relationship. It moves away from the dance-pop of his earlier years and leans into a more aggressive, passionate R&B sound.

Craig David & JoJo – “In It With You” A collaboration between two of the most technically gifted singers in the genre. This 2-step infused track is about commitment and the long-haul nature of real love, featuring vocal runs that are absolutely world-class.

Coco Jones – “On Sight” A standout from her debut album Why Not More?, Coco Jones is fearless and direct here. The track is built on heavy sexual tension and showcases her incredible range, from sultry lows to satisfying upper-register belts.

Melanie Fiona – “Mona Lisa Smile” An introspective ode to resilience, Fiona uses the “Mona Lisa Smile” as a metaphor for the armor people wear to hide their pain. It’s a raw, vulnerable track produced by Dre Harris.

Q Parker – “Put It On” The 112 alum returns with a track that focuses on legacy and “Grown Man” R&B. It’s a smooth, mid-tempo record designed for the late-night hours.

Teedra Moses (featuring Estelle) – “Doin You” The “Lioness” returns with a track that is as sassy as it is soulful. It celebrates individuality and the magnetic pull of someone who is unapologetically themselves.

Keri Hilson – “Whatever” Featured on her personal album WE NEED TO TALK: LOVE, “Whatever” is a bright, harmony-rich record that Hilson says reminds her of where Whitney Houston would be musically today.

Muni Long – “Delulu”

Following her viral success in previous years, Muni Long gets playful with “Delulu.” It explores the “delusional” hope of a new crush with the clever, relatable songwriting she’s known for.

Durand Bernarr – “Here We Are”

Durand continues to be the genre’s most colorful character. “Here We Are” is a technically demanding vocal performance that balances humor with deep, heartfelt soul.

Jagged Edge – “She Said What She Said” The kings of the R&B group era are back with a track about the misunderstandings that happen in the heat of an argument. It features those signature layered harmonies that define the JE sound.

Miguel – “Always Time” Miguel offers a psychedelic, rock-tinged R&B track that focuses on prioritizing intimacy. It’s a reminder that no matter how busy life gets, there is “always time” for the one you love.