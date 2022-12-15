The Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2022 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

Another year is quickly coming to an end, so that means it’s once again time to drop our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of the Year List. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list.
R&B continues to evolve at a rapid pace as a genre and as result the list attempts to capture a diverse range of sounds across the board. We continue to find that many of the greats from the 90’s remain on the sidelines and don’t release as much music, while the younger generation attempts to carry the torch forward.
It goes without saying that there was more great music being made than just what is highlighted on this list, but from what we were able to listen to all year, this is what we felt was deserving. We as a trio always attempt to get our hands on and lend our ears to as many release as possible. In fact we pride ourselves on it.
The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big list.
If there is a song below you haven’t heard below, it’s definitely worth your attention. Please take a few minutes to listen.
Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2022! (click any song title to listen)
1) K Michelle – Scooch
2) Ne-Yo – Handle Me Gently
3) Eric Roberson – All I Want (featuring Kenny Green & Intro)
4) Lucky Daye – Ego
5) Lucky Daye – Guess
6) Sidibe – Tellin’ U
7) Joyce Wrice – Iced Tea (featuring Kaytranada)
8) Beyonce – Plastic Off The Sofa
9) Beyonce – Virgo’s Groove
10) Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again Girl (featuring Beyonce)
11) Jade Novah – Trip
12) Lucky Daye – Cherry Forest
13) Coco Jones – Double Back
14) Sidibe – Help Yourself
15) India Shawn – Same Floor
16) Durand Bernarr – Intermission
17) Ari Lennox – POF
18) Craig David – Obvious (featuring Muni Long)
19) Ari Lennox – Boy Bye (featuring Lucky Daye)
20) Babyface – Keeps On Fallin (featuring Ella Mai)
21) Raheem DeVaughn – If I Don’t
22) DVSN – What’s Up (featuring Jagged Edge)
23) Ne-Yo – After Party
24) Ari Lennox – Mean Mug
25) Louis York – Strawberry Skies
26) Coco Jones – ICU
27) Ella Mai – DFMU
28) India Shawn – Exchange
29) Muni Long – Plot Twist
30) Alex Vaughn – Do You Ever
31) Chris Brown – WE (Warm Embrace)
32) DVSN – Touch It
33) Babyface – Liquor (featuring Ari Lennox)
34) Flo – Feature Me
35) Mikhala Jene – Human Nature
36) DIXSON – Cherry Sorbet (featuring Sevyn Streeter)
37) Lady Wray – Joy & Pain
38) Lucky Daye – Over
39) Shindellas – BBQs & Body Rolls
40) Lady Wray – Through It All
41) Alex Isley – Such a Thing (featuring Jack Dine)
42) Usher – Nice & Slow (Ryan Carr Remake)
43) Joyce Wrice – Looking For Ya
44) Silk Sonic – Love’s Train</h2>
45) Kem – Stuck On You
46) Teedra Moses – 90’s Kinda Love (featuring The Colleagues)
47) PJ Morton – On My Way (featuring El DeBarge)
48) Coco Jones – Headline
49) Durand Bernarr – Lil Bit (featuring Metta)
50) Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
51) Moonchild – Tell Him (featuring Lalah Hathaway)
52) LAYA – Crazy Down
53) Danny Boy – This Song
54) Beyonce – Church Girl
55) Kem – Right On Time (featuring Rick Ross)
56) Amber Mark – What It Is
57) Lucky Daye – Too Much (featuring Mark Ronson)
58) Ella Mai – Break My Heart
59) Shelea – Final Say
60) Charlie Wilson – No Stoppin Us
61) Ciara – Better Thangs (featuring Summer Walker)
62) Flo – Cardboard Box
63) Kang – Honey in the Clouds
64) Babyface – Don’t Even Think About it (featuring Baby Tate)
65) Babyface – Say Less (featuring Tiana Major9)
66) Kiana Lede – Irresponsible
67) Bee Boy Soul – Back 2 Love (featuring Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughn & Dwele)
68) Chris Brown – Hate Me Tomorrow
69) Jazmine Sullivan – Roster
70) Chris Brown – Inner Peace (featuring Anderson .Paak)
71) Boney James – Coastin (featuring Lalah Hathaway)
72) DVSN – Don’t Take Your Love
73) Queen Naija – Hate Our Love (featuring Big Sean)
74) J. Brown – My Queen
75) Jawan X Tiffany – Patience
76) SYD – CYBAH (featuring Lucky Daye)
77) GoGo Morrow – In The Way
78) Tank – Slow (featuring J. Valentine)
79) Thuy – Playing Tricks
80) Kenyon Dixon – Love On Replay (featuring Tiffany Gouche)
81) J. Holiday – Drip
82) The Isley Brothers – Great Escape
83) Mahalia – In the Club
84) John Legend – Dope
85) Nivea – Virginia
86) Noel Gourdin – Get To You
87) Vivian Green – Spread The Love
88) Shade Jenifer – The Two Of Us
89) Men at Large – Arcade
90) Mary J. Blige – Enough
91) Breland – Alone In The Ranch
92) Mary J. Blige – Love Without The Heartbreak
93) Aaries – Better Days
94) Mashonda – Positive Distraction
95) Chloe – For the Night (featuring Latto)
96) Nai-Ge – Rewind
97) Craig David – G Love (featuring Nippa)
98) Lyfe Jennings – Till you Gone
99) Sir – Nothing Even Matters
100) RL, Willie Taylor & Q. Parker – Fireworks