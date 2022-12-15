The Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2022 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

Dec 15, 2022 | Year End Lists

Top 100 Best RnB Songs of 2022

Another year is quickly coming to an end, so that means it’s once again time to drop our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of the Year List. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list.

R&B continues to evolve at a rapid pace as a genre and as result the list attempts to capture a diverse range of sounds across the board. We continue to find that many of the greats from the 90’s remain on the sidelines and don’t release as much music, while the younger generation attempts to carry the torch forward.

It goes without saying that there was more great music being made than just what is highlighted on this list, but from what we were able to listen to all year, this is what we felt was deserving. We as a trio always attempt to get our hands on and lend our ears to as many release as possible. In fact we pride ourselves on it.

The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big list.

If there is a song below you haven’t heard below, it’s definitely worth your attention. Please take a few minutes to listen.

Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2022! (click any song title to listen)

1) K Michelle – Scooch

 

2) Ne-Yo – Handle Me Gently

 

3) Eric Roberson – All I Want (featuring Kenny Green & Intro)

 

4) Lucky Daye – Ego

 

5) Lucky Daye – Guess

 

6) Sidibe – Tellin’ U

 

7) Joyce Wrice – Iced Tea (featuring Kaytranada)

 

8) Beyonce – Plastic Off The Sofa

 

9) Beyonce – Virgo’s Groove

 

10) Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again Girl (featuring Beyonce)

 

11) Jade Novah – Trip

 

12) Lucky Daye – Cherry Forest

 

13) Coco Jones – Double Back

 

14) Sidibe – Help Yourself

 

15) India Shawn – Same Floor

 

16) Durand Bernarr – Intermission

 

17) Ari Lennox – POF

 

18) Craig David – Obvious (featuring Muni Long)

 

19) Ari Lennox – Boy Bye (featuring Lucky Daye)

 

20) Babyface – Keeps On Fallin (featuring Ella Mai)

 

21) Raheem DeVaughn – If I Don’t

 

22) DVSN – What’s Up (featuring Jagged Edge)

 

23) Ne-Yo – After Party

 

24) Ari Lennox – Mean Mug

 

25) Louis York – Strawberry Skies

 

26) Coco Jones – ICU

 

27) Ella Mai – DFMU

 

28) India Shawn – Exchange

 

29) Muni Long – Plot Twist

 

30) Alex Vaughn – Do You Ever

 

31) Chris Brown – WE (Warm Embrace)

 

32) DVSN – Touch It

 

33) Babyface – Liquor (featuring Ari Lennox)

 

34) Flo – Feature Me

 

35) Mikhala Jene – Human Nature

 

36) DIXSON – Cherry Sorbet (featuring Sevyn Streeter)

 

37) Lady Wray – Joy & Pain

 

38) Lucky Daye – Over

 

39) Shindellas – BBQs & Body Rolls

 

40) Lady Wray – Through It All

 

41) Alex Isley – Such a Thing (featuring Jack Dine)

 

42) Usher – Nice & Slow (Ryan Carr Remake)

 

43) Joyce Wrice – Looking For Ya

 

44) Silk Sonic – Love’s Train</h2>
 

45) Kem – Stuck On You

 

46) Teedra Moses – 90’s Kinda Love (featuring The Colleagues)

 

47) PJ Morton – On My Way (featuring El DeBarge)

 

48) Coco Jones – Headline

 

49) Durand Bernarr – Lil Bit (featuring Metta)

 

50) Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

 

51) Moonchild – Tell Him (featuring Lalah Hathaway)

 

52) LAYA – Crazy Down

 

53) Danny Boy – This Song

 

54) Beyonce – Church Girl

 

55) Kem – Right On Time (featuring Rick Ross)

 

56) Amber Mark – What It Is

 

57) Lucky Daye – Too Much (featuring Mark Ronson)

 

58) Ella Mai – Break My Heart

 

59) Shelea – Final Say

 

60) Charlie Wilson – No Stoppin Us

 

61) Ciara – Better Thangs (featuring Summer Walker)

 

62) Flo – Cardboard Box

 

63) Kang – Honey in the Clouds

 

64) Babyface – Don’t Even Think About it (featuring Baby Tate)

 

65) Babyface – Say Less (featuring Tiana Major9)

 

66) Kiana Lede – Irresponsible

 

67) Bee Boy Soul – Back 2 Love (featuring Eric Roberson, Raheem DeVaughn & Dwele)

 

68) Chris Brown – Hate Me Tomorrow

 

69) Jazmine Sullivan – Roster

 

70) Chris Brown – Inner Peace (featuring Anderson .Paak)

 

71) Boney James – Coastin (featuring Lalah Hathaway)

 

72) DVSN – Don’t Take Your Love

 

73) Queen Naija – Hate Our Love (featuring Big Sean)

 

74) J. Brown – My Queen

 

75) Jawan X Tiffany – Patience

 

76) SYD – CYBAH (featuring Lucky Daye)

 

77) GoGo Morrow – In The Way

 

78) Tank – Slow (featuring J. Valentine)

 

79) Thuy – Playing Tricks

 

80) Kenyon Dixon – Love On Replay (featuring Tiffany Gouche)

 

81) J. Holiday – Drip

 

82) The Isley Brothers – Great Escape

 

83) Mahalia – In the Club

 

84) John Legend – Dope

 

85) Nivea – Virginia

 

86) Noel Gourdin – Get To You

 

87) Vivian Green – Spread The Love

 

88) Shade Jenifer – The Two Of Us

 

89) Men at Large – Arcade

 

90) Mary J. Blige – Enough

 

91) Breland – Alone In The Ranch

 

92) Mary J. Blige – Love Without The Heartbreak

 

93) Aaries – Better Days

 

94) Mashonda – Positive Distraction

 

95) Chloe – For the Night (featuring Latto)

 

96) Nai-Ge – Rewind

 

97) Craig David – G Love (featuring Nippa)

 

98) Lyfe Jennings – Till you Gone

 

99) Sir – Nothing Even Matters

 

100) RL, Willie Taylor & Q. Parker – Fireworks

 

